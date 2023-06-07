Rookie Nick Herbig Confirms He’s Only Been Used At Outside Linebacker

The debate over fourth-round rookie Nick Herbig isn’t over his talent or skill set but where he’ll play in the NFL. An EDGE rusher at Wisconsin, many – myself included – believed he’d move to off-ball at the next level. But after the Steelers made him their pick at #132, they said they’d keep him on the outside. Omar Khan and Andy Weidl countered that by floating the idea of him playing inside but Herbig has been an outside linebacker through his first couple weeks of NFL practices.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Herbig said he hasn’t seen action at inside linebacker.

“It’s been all working off the edge,” he said via the team’s PR department.

It’s a similar conversation Herbig had during rookie minicamp, about him only playing outside linebacker. Even after signing veteran Markus Golden, which ostensibly pushes Herbig to #4 in the rotation, he’s being kept on the perimeter.

Herbig’s biggest issue to play on the edge is a lack of length with sub-32-inch arms. There are outliers who have had success with poor length, including Golden, but more have failed than succeeded. Still, Pittsburgh is relying on Herbig’s energy, hand use, and motor to succeed as a pass rusher. Highly productive at Wisconsin, he finished his Badgers’ career with 36 TFL and 21 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Playing inside linebacker would mitigate the size and length concerns while still allowing him to run sideline to sideline and rush the passer. Pittsburgh hasn’t had an effective blitzing off-ball linebacker since Vince Williams and Herbig has the skill set to make an impact over the B gaps.

But Pittsburgh’s approach is to try him at outside linebacker and if he fails, then kick him inside. Of course, it’s still early in his career and the Steelers may be letting Herbig get comfortable at one position, the one he played in college, before trying to move him around. Perhaps that versatility will come in training camp. Or perhaps the team will try to make Herbig work on the edge until proven right or proven wrong.