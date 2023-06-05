Report: Ravens Signing Former 1st Round Pick WR Laquon Treadwell

While it’s not DeAndre Hopkins, the Baltimore Ravens are signing a former first round pick to their offseason roster. As tweeted by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are signing WR Laquon Treadwell.

Treadwell was the 23rd overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft, taken by the Minnesota Vikings. With good size and bulk, he was productive at Ole Miss, racking up over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns his final season. But an inability to separate as a route runner hurt him at the NFL level. As a rookie, he caught just one pass and over his four-year career in Minnesota, he never had more than 302 yards in a season with just two total touchdowns.

Since then, he’s bounced around the league. Treadwell’s spent time in Atlanta, Jacksonville, New England, Arizona, and Seattle before ending up in Baltimore. His best season came in 2021 with the Jaguars, ending the year with 33 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Last season, he appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, catching six passes for just 42 yards.

Treadwell is the latest receiver the Ravens have added this offseason. Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this offseason while they spent their first-round pick on Boston College wideout Zay Flowers. Treadwell will have an uphill climb to make the roster but will compete for a final spot on the 53 this August.