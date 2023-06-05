Report: Browns Release Former Steelers OL Joe Haeg

Veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg finds himself in search of another NFL opportunity after being released by the Cleveland Browns Monday morning, freeing up $2 million in cap space.

According to The Athletic’s Browns beat writer Zac Jackson, Cleveland released Haeg and signed two other players Monday, including offensive tackle Hunter Thedford.

Haeg, 30, played in just one game for the Browns last season, which came in Week 2 against the New York Jets at home, a 31-30 loss. He was active for 12 games in total for Cleveland but saw action in just one game. Haeg was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 29 last season with a concussion, his second documented one that season.

A fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft, Haeg spent the 2021 season with the Steelers, playing in 12 games, starting two. Prior to his one season in Pittsburgh, Haeg spent four years with the Colts, appearing in 55 games with 35 starts. He then spent one season in Tampa Bay in 2020, appearing in 12 games with three starts, helping the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl that season.

With the Steelers in 2021, Haeg recorded a 67.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 307 offensive snaps, including a career-best 74.8 pass blocking grade. The veteran was part of final cuts in Pittsburgh last year after the Steelers acquired 31-year-old veteran swing lineman Jesse Davis in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Following his release from the Steelers late in camp after dealing with a concussion in 2022, Haeg ultimately signed with the Browns. Now, at 30 with just one game under his belt last season and coming off of two concussions, we’ll see if Haeg, with his experience and position versatility, can find a landing spot.