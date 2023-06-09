Potentially Replacing Tyson Alualu A ‘Full Circle’ Moment For Steelers NT Breiden Fehoko

Throughout the last two decades or so, Polynesian players have played key roles for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Names like Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu immediately come to mind, as do the likes of Tyson Alualu, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chris Fuamatu-Maʻafala, Chris Kemoeatu, and Kimo von Oelhoffen.

Now, entering the 2023 season, there’s a large contingent of Polynesian players on the Steelers’ roster featuring nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, guard Nate Herbig, outside linebacker Nick Herbig, running back Jaylen Warren and guard Isaac Seumalo. A franchise with a rich history of Polynesian players that understands the culture is leaning heavily into that culture entering a pivotal season in franchise history.

Fehoko, who spent the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, wasn’t a big-name free agency signing. But he could be a key one, considering the position he plays along the defensive line.

Ironically, Fehoko is stepping into nose tackle, aiming to replace a fellow Polynesian player in Alualu. Fehoko grew up in the same city as Alualu in Honolulu. Now, entering his first season with the Steelers and potentially replacing Alualu, it’s a full-circle moment for Fehoko.

“I think it’s very full circle. He’s one of those guys I watched since his early days at Cal, even when he was drafted to Jacksonville, even his high school days when he went to Saint Louis. Tyson was one of those guys,” Fehoko said during a recent appearance on Steelers Nation Radio. “He played against my older brother, who was an offensive lineman. And so they always played, they were going against each other. Tyson was a guy that…very humble, man of few words, but he played his heart out and left everything out there.

“And so, I only hope to be half the player he was here. That’s very big shoes to fill and what he was able to do here, so hopefully I’m able to carve out my own role for myself and just add to the list of great Polynesians that have come before me here.”

It’s quite the story if Fehoko is able to carve out a role with the Steelers at the nose tackle position and potentially fill the shoes of Alualu, who spent six seasons with the Steelers after being a first-round pick out of Cal in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coming from the same city, Fehoko watched Alualu quite a bit and eventually found himself in the NFL. He got a chance to share the same field with Alualu in 2021 when the Steelers made the trip west to take on the Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

Now, Fehoko gets to try and replace Alualu in the Black and Gold, which is certainly a full-circle moment for the former LSU standout.

Hopefully Fehoko is able to earn a spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster and can step in and be an impactful run defender right away, much like Alualu was during his tenure with the Steelers.