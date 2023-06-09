Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Offensive Coaching Staffs Under Mike Tomlin

Alex Kozora ranked the current Steelers coaching staff. That got me thinking about how the coaching staff under Mike Tomlin has evolved since he became head coach in 2007.
I’ve heard many criticisms over the years. The Steelers only promote from within. Mike Tomlin does not have a “coaching tree.” You know the drill. I thought I’d place all the coordinators and position coaches on tables so we can see for ourselves what trends there are in coaching hires since Tomlin became head coach.
Each table shows the seasons an individual held the position. Their position held immediately prior to placement. Age when placed in the position under Tomlin. Were they promoted from within or hired from outside the Steelers organization. Their next position after leaving the position. And their current position if any.
First, there is Assistant Head Coach, which is currently vacant. Mike Tomlin promoted John Mitchell to Assistant Head Coach in his first season as head coach. Mitchell continued in a dual role as defensive line coach until 2017.
|Assistant Head Coach
|Name
|Seasons
|Prior Position
|Age
|I/O
|Next Position
|Current Position
|John Mitchell
|2007-2022
|Steelers DL Coach
|56
|I
|None
|Retired
|Vacant
|2023
Offensive Coordinator and Position Coaches
The Steelers have had four offensive coordinators under Tomlin. He promoted Bruce Arians from within and Arians held the position for five years. Mercurial Todd Haley held the position for six years. Tomlin hired him after he was fired as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now we are in the Matt Canada era. Will he get a second contract?
|Offensive Coordinator
|Name
|Seasons
|Prior Position
|Age
|I/O
|Next Position
|Current Position
|Bruce Arians
|2007-2011
|Steelers WR Coach
|55
|I
|Colts OC/Interim HC
|Tampa Bay Consultant
|Todd Haley
|2012-2017
|Chiefs Head Coach
|45
|O
|Browns Off Coord.
|USFL Showboats HC
|Randy Fichtner
|2018-2020
|Steelers QB Coach
|55
|I
|None
|Available
|Matt Canada
|2021-Present
|Steelers QB Coach
|49
|I
|Steelers Off Coord.
Mike Tomlin brought former four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson to work with young franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The next two quarterback coaches used the position as a stepping stones to offensive coordinator job. Mike Sullivan now has another young quarterback to develop.
|Quarterback Coach
|Name
|Seasons
|Prior Position
|Age
|I/O
|Next Position
|Current Position
|Ken Anderson
|2007-2009
|Jaguars QB Coach
|58
|O
|None
|Retired
|Randy Fichtner
|2010-2019
|Steelers WR Coach
|47
|I
|Steelers Off Coord.
|Available
|Matt Canada
|2020
|U Maryland Interim HC
|48
|O
|Steelers Off Coord.
|Steelers Off Coord.
|Mike Sullivan
|2021-Present
|West Point Recruiting Dir.
|54
|O
|Steelers QB Coach
Hard-working Kirby Wilson was considered a contender for an offensive coordinator position. Until an early morning kitchen fire prior to the 2012 playoffs landed him in the hospital. He slowly recovered and coached the running backs in Pittsburgh one more year before requesting his release. Wilson replaced James Saxon in Minnesota, who Pittsburgh then hired. A swap. Pittsburgh did not renew Saxon’s contract following the 2018 season. We now have Eddie Faulkner, who has held the position since 2019. Three outside hires in 17 years. A departure from having Dick Hoak, who served as Steelers running back coach from 1972 through 2006.
|Running Backs Coach
|Name
|Seasons
|Prior Position
|Age
|I/O
|Next Position
|Current Position
|Kirby Wilson
|2007-2013
|Cardinals RB Coach
|46
|O
|Vikings RB Coach
|USFL Maulers HC
|James Saxon
|2014-2018
|Vikings RB Coach
|48
|O
|Cardinals RB Coach
|Resigned
|Eddie Faulkner
|2019-Present
|Northern Illinois RB & ST
|35
|O
|Steelers RB Coach
The Steelers are noted for drafting and developing quality wide receivers. Surprisingly, the Steelers have had seven coaches hold the position under Mike Tomlin. First Randy Fichtner moved to quarterbacks coach in 2010. A young Scottie Montgomery held the position for three seasons.
Then Mike Tomlin hired a succession of older, established position coaches. Daryl Drake was in his first year when he tragically died at Latrobe training camp. His mantra “shut out the noise” carried over to the players. Ray Sherman came in as an interim coach for one year. Then a youth movement. First Ike Hilliard, who left after two seasons. And now Frisman Jackson entering his second season with Pittsburgh. All seven were outside hires.
|Wide Receivers Coach
|Name
|Seasons
|Prior Position
|Age
|I/O
|Next Position
|Current Position
|Randy Fichtner
|2007-2009
|Memphis Off Coord.
|44
|O
|Steelers QB Coach
|None
|Scottie Montgomery
|2010-2012
|Duke WR Coach
|32
|O
|Duke Ass HC Off C.
|Lions Asst HC/RB
|Richard Mann
|2013-2017
|Buccaneers Asst HC/WR
|66
|O
|None
|Retired
|Darryl Drake
|2018
|Cardinals WR Coach
|61
|O
|None
|Died at Camp
|Ray Sherman
|2019
|Rams WR Coach
|67
|O
|None
|XFL Vipers WR Coach
|Ike Hilliard
|2020-2021
|Redskins WR Coach
|44
|O
|Auburn WR Coach
|Auburn Co-Off Coord.
|Frisman Jackson
|2022-Present
|Panthers WR Coach
|42
|O
|Steelers WR Coach
The tight ends coach has had continuity unlike the wide receivers coaches. Mike Tomlin retained James Daniel, who Bill Cowher hired to coach in 2004. He held the position until retiring in 2020. Alfred Roberts is now at the helm with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington to develop.
|Tight Ends Coach
|Name
|Seasons
|Prior Position
|Age
|I/O
|Next Position
|Current Position
|James Daniel
|2007-2020
|Steelers TE Coach
|54
|I
|None
|Retired
|Alfredo Roberts
|2021-Present
|Chargers TE Coach
|56
|O
|Steelers TE Coach
Only one offensive line coach under Tomlin lasted more than three years. Mike Tomlin hired Mike Munchak after being head coach of the Titans. Munchak developed an outstanding line with some great players. Tomlin hired him after firing Jack Bicknell after just one season. Those five years brought great stability. After his departure, Tomlin tried two position coaches who had been Steelers assistants. Neither worked out.
Tomlin went back outside to bring in veteran offensive line coach Pat Meyer, who got a credible performance from an offensive line that had been considered a great weakness going entering last season. We will see how the line develops with some additional draft capital and free agency acquisitions to bolster the unit.
|Offensive Line Coach
|Name
|Seasons
|Prior Position
|Age
|I/O
|Next Position
|Current Position
|Larry Zierlein
|2007-2009
|Bills Asst OL Coach
|62
|O
|Hartford Colonial OL
|Retired
|Sean Kugler
|2010-2012
|Bills OL Coach
|44
|O
|UTEP Head Coach
|None
|Jack Bicknell
|2013
|Chiefs OL Coach
|50
|O
|Dolphins Asst OL
|Wisconsin OL Coach
|Mike Munchak
|2014-2018
|Titans Head Coach
|54
|O
|Broncos OL Coach
|Available
|Shaun Sarrett
|2019-2020
|Steelers Asst OL
|40
|I
|Chargers Asst OL
|Chargers Asst OL
|Adrian Klemm
|2021
|Steelers Asst OL
|44
|I
|Oregon Assoc HC
|Patriots OL Coach
|Pat Meyer
|2022-Present
|Panthers OL Coach
|50
|O
|Steelers OL Coach
Conclusion
The offensive coordinator positions appear to be recruited from within with one notable exception. But the position coaches appear to be a mix of inside selections and outside recruitment. The ages when hired varied from 32 to 66 with most in their 40s or 50s. There appears to be regular turnover among the position coaches and opportunities to advance. Tomlin has hired former head coaches as well as assistants to be position coaches. A mix of the experienced and up and coming. I did not note any senior assistant offensive coaches such as the positions Brian Flores and Teryl Austin held on defense. Glenn Thomas is on the staff as an offensive assistant but without the “senior” title.
Next will be the defensive coordinator and position coaches along with special teams coordinator. Here We Go!
Song Selection
I always like to include some music. Here What’s New by Ella Fitzgerald . Let’s hope the new season brings success in the end.