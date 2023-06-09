Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Offensive Coaching Staffs Under Mike Tomlin

Alex Kozora ranked the current Steelers coaching staff. That got me thinking about how the coaching staff under Mike Tomlin has evolved since he became head coach in 2007.

I’ve heard many criticisms over the years. The Steelers only promote from within. Mike Tomlin does not have a “coaching tree.” You know the drill. I thought I’d place all the coordinators and position coaches on tables so we can see for ourselves what trends there are in coaching hires since Tomlin became head coach.

Each table shows the seasons an individual held the position. Their position held immediately prior to placement. Age when placed in the position under Tomlin. Were they promoted from within or hired from outside the Steelers organization. Their next position after leaving the position. And their current position if any.

First, there is Assistant Head Coach, which is currently vacant. Mike Tomlin promoted John Mitchell to Assistant Head Coach in his first season as head coach. Mitchell continued in a dual role as defensive line coach until 2017.

Assistant Head Coach Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position John Mitchell 2007-2022 Steelers DL Coach 56 I None Retired Vacant 2023

Offensive Coordinator and Position Coaches

The Steelers have had four offensive coordinators under Tomlin. He promoted Bruce Arians from within and Arians held the position for five years. Mercurial Todd Haley held the position for six years. Tomlin hired him after he was fired as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now we are in the Matt Canada era. Will he get a second contract?

Offensive Coordinator Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Bruce Arians 2007-2011 Steelers WR Coach 55 I Colts OC/Interim HC Tampa Bay Consultant Todd Haley 2012-2017 Chiefs Head Coach 45 O Browns Off Coord. USFL Showboats HC Randy Fichtner 2018-2020 Steelers QB Coach 55 I None Available Matt Canada 2021-Present Steelers QB Coach 49 I Steelers Off Coord.

Mike Tomlin brought former four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson to work with young franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The next two quarterback coaches used the position as a stepping stones to offensive coordinator job. Mike Sullivan now has another young quarterback to develop.

Quarterback Coach Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Ken Anderson 2007-2009 Jaguars QB Coach 58 O None Retired Randy Fichtner 2010-2019 Steelers WR Coach 47 I Steelers Off Coord. Available Matt Canada 2020 U Maryland Interim HC 48 O Steelers Off Coord. Steelers Off Coord. Mike Sullivan 2021-Present West Point Recruiting Dir. 54 O Steelers QB Coach

Hard-working Kirby Wilson was considered a contender for an offensive coordinator position. Until an early morning kitchen fire prior to the 2012 playoffs landed him in the hospital. He slowly recovered and coached the running backs in Pittsburgh one more year before requesting his release. Wilson replaced James Saxon in Minnesota, who Pittsburgh then hired. A swap. Pittsburgh did not renew Saxon’s contract following the 2018 season. We now have Eddie Faulkner, who has held the position since 2019. Three outside hires in 17 years. A departure from having Dick Hoak, who served as Steelers running back coach from 1972 through 2006.

Running Backs Coach Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Kirby Wilson 2007-2013 Cardinals RB Coach 46 O Vikings RB Coach USFL Maulers HC James Saxon 2014-2018 Vikings RB Coach 48 O Cardinals RB Coach Resigned Eddie Faulkner 2019-Present Northern Illinois RB & ST 35 O Steelers RB Coach

The Steelers are noted for drafting and developing quality wide receivers. Surprisingly, the Steelers have had seven coaches hold the position under Mike Tomlin. First Randy Fichtner moved to quarterbacks coach in 2010. A young Scottie Montgomery held the position for three seasons.

Then Mike Tomlin hired a succession of older, established position coaches. Daryl Drake was in his first year when he tragically died at Latrobe training camp. His mantra “shut out the noise” carried over to the players. Ray Sherman came in as an interim coach for one year. Then a youth movement. First Ike Hilliard, who left after two seasons. And now Frisman Jackson entering his second season with Pittsburgh. All seven were outside hires.

Wide Receivers Coach Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Randy Fichtner 2007-2009 Memphis Off Coord. 44 O Steelers QB Coach None Scottie Montgomery 2010-2012 Duke WR Coach 32 O Duke Ass HC Off C. Lions Asst HC/RB Richard Mann 2013-2017 Buccaneers Asst HC/WR 66 O None Retired Darryl Drake 2018 Cardinals WR Coach 61 O None Died at Camp Ray Sherman 2019 Rams WR Coach 67 O None XFL Vipers WR Coach Ike Hilliard 2020-2021 Redskins WR Coach 44 O Auburn WR Coach Auburn Co-Off Coord. Frisman Jackson 2022-Present Panthers WR Coach 42 O Steelers WR Coach

The tight ends coach has had continuity unlike the wide receivers coaches. Mike Tomlin retained James Daniel, who Bill Cowher hired to coach in 2004. He held the position until retiring in 2020. Alfred Roberts is now at the helm with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington to develop.

Tight Ends Coach Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position James Daniel 2007-2020 Steelers TE Coach 54 I None Retired Alfredo Roberts 2021-Present Chargers TE Coach 56 O Steelers TE Coach

Only one offensive line coach under Tomlin lasted more than three years. Mike Tomlin hired Mike Munchak after being head coach of the Titans. Munchak developed an outstanding line with some great players. Tomlin hired him after firing Jack Bicknell after just one season. Those five years brought great stability. After his departure, Tomlin tried two position coaches who had been Steelers assistants. Neither worked out.

Tomlin went back outside to bring in veteran offensive line coach Pat Meyer, who got a credible performance from an offensive line that had been considered a great weakness going entering last season. We will see how the line develops with some additional draft capital and free agency acquisitions to bolster the unit.

Offensive Line Coach Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Larry Zierlein 2007-2009 Bills Asst OL Coach 62 O Hartford Colonial OL Retired Sean Kugler 2010-2012 Bills OL Coach 44 O UTEP Head Coach None Jack Bicknell 2013 Chiefs OL Coach 50 O Dolphins Asst OL Wisconsin OL Coach Mike Munchak 2014-2018 Titans Head Coach 54 O Broncos OL Coach Available Shaun Sarrett 2019-2020 Steelers Asst OL 40 I Chargers Asst OL Chargers Asst OL Adrian Klemm 2021 Steelers Asst OL 44 I Oregon Assoc HC Patriots OL Coach Pat Meyer 2022-Present Panthers OL Coach 50 O Steelers OL Coach

Conclusion

The offensive coordinator positions appear to be recruited from within with one notable exception. But the position coaches appear to be a mix of inside selections and outside recruitment. The ages when hired varied from 32 to 66 with most in their 40s or 50s. There appears to be regular turnover among the position coaches and opportunities to advance. Tomlin has hired former head coaches as well as assistants to be position coaches. A mix of the experienced and up and coming. I did not note any senior assistant offensive coaches such as the positions Brian Flores and Teryl Austin held on defense. Glenn Thomas is on the staff as an offensive assistant but without the “senior” title.

Next will be the defensive coordinator and position coaches along with special teams coordinator. Here We Go!

