Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Defensive Coaching Staff Under Mike Tomlin

Alex Kozora ranked the current Steelers coaching staff. That got me thinking about how the coaching staff under Mike Tomlin has evolved since he became head coach in 2007.
I’ve heard many criticisms over the years. The Steelers coaches only get promoted from within. Mike Tomlin does not have a “coaching tree.” You know the drill. I thought I’d place all the coordinators and position coaches on tables so we can see for ourselves what trends there are in coaching hires since Mike Tomlin became head coach.
Each table shows the seasons an individual held the position. Their position held immediately prior to placement. Age when placed in the position under Mike Tomlin. Were they promoted from within or hired from outside the Steelers organization? Their next position after leaving the position. And their current position if any.
I started out with the offensive coordinator and position coaches. Here is the defensive coordinator and position coaches including the special teams coordinator:
Defensive Coordinator and Position Coaches
The Steelers have had three defensive coordinators under Tomlin. Dick LeBeau in his second stint with the Steelers since 2004 was carried over as the first coordinator under Tomlin. The Steelers transitioned to heir-apparent Keith Butler in 2015. Butler tinkered with the 3-4 and the Steelers often close to the overall lead in sacks. But it is tough to follow a Hall of Fame coach. He retired after seven years at the defensive helm. But Mike Tomlin had Teryl Austin in the ranks as a Senior defensive assistant and secondary coach. Austin entering his second year as Steelers defensive coordinator.
|Defensive Coordinator
|Name
|Seasons
|Prior Position
|Age
|I/O
|Next Position
|Current Position
|Dick LeBeau
|2007-14
|Steelers Def Coord.
|70
|I
|Titans Asst HC/DC
|Retired
|Keith Butler
|2015-2021
|Steelers LB Coach
|59
|I
|None
|Retired
|Teryl Austin
|2022-Present
|Steelers Sr Defense Asst
|57
|I
|Steelers Def Coord.
A portion of the Steelers fan base criticized Mike Tomlin for keeping a small coaching staff. Only two coaches designated as senior assistant coaches under his tenure. Let me know if you are aware of more. Teryl Austin brought in to assist in coaching the secondary during Tom Bradley’s tenure as defensive backs coach. He was the Bengals defensive coordinator. He stepped in as the Steelers defensive coordinator in 2022. Tomlin also hired Brian Flores who was radioactive after his dismissal from the Dolphins and resultant lawsuit. Flores moved on to be the Vikings defensive coordinator after just one year.
|Teryl Austin (secondary)
|2019-2021
|Bengals Def Coord.
|54
|O
|Steelers Def Coord.
|Steelers Def Coord.
|Brian Flores (ILB)
|2022
|Dolphins Head Coach
|41
|O
|Vikings Def Coord.
|Vikings Def Coord.
Just two defensive line position coaches. John Mitchell held this position and assistant head coach until his retirement after the 2017 season. Mike Tomlin brought Karl Dunbar in from the college ranks to replace him.
|John Mitchell
|2007-2017
|Steelers DL Coach
|56
|I
|Steelers Asst HC
|Retired
|Karl Dunbar
|2018-Present
|Alabama DL Coach
|51
|O
|Steelers DL Coach
While Dick LeBeau was coordinator, the Steelers did not have separate linebacker position coaches for the inside and outside linebackers. Keith Butler was the linebacker coach until he became the coordinator. Then defensive assistants Jerry Olsavsky and Joey Porter named inside linebacker and outside linebacker coaches, respectively. Olsavsky stayed in the ILB position until this past year. He lost his wife the previous holiday season. The Steelers hired Aaron Curry who was an assistant with Seattle last season.
|Keith Butler (LB)
|2007-2014
|Steelers LB Coach 2003
|51
|I
|Steelers Def Coord.
|Retired
|Jerry Olsavsky
|2015-2022
|Steelers Defense Asst
|48
|I
|None
|TBD
|Aaron Curry
|2023-Present
|Seahawks Defense Asst
|37
|O
|Steelers ILB Coach
Coaching the OLB’s has been a bit fuzzy. Butler as the linebacker coach until 2015. Then Joey Porter took the role until some on and off the field incidents resulted in his dismissal. Keith Butler and then Karl Dunbar took the OLB group under their tutelage. The Steelers promoted assistant Denzel Martin from within for the 2023 season.
|Keith Butler (LB)
|2007-2014
|Steelers LB Coach 2003
|51
|I
|Steelers Def Coord.
|Retired
|Joey Porter
|2015-2018
|Steelers Defensive Asst
|38
|I
|XFL Brahmas LB
|XFL Brahmas LB
|Keith Butler (LB)
|2019
|Steelers Defensive Coord
|63
|I
|Steelers Def Coord.
|Retired
|Karl Dunbar (DL)
|2020-2022
|Steelers DL (joint)
|54
|I
|Steelers DL Coach
|Denzel Martin
|2023-Present
|Steelers OLB Asst
|I
|Steelers OLB Coach
Mike Tomlin promoted Ray Horton to defensive back coach from his assistant position. Darren Perry resigned as DB coach when Bill Cowher retired. Horton left to be Cardinals defensive coordinator and Carnell Lake brought in after interning with the Eagles. He lasted seven years until let go after the 2017 season. Tom Bradley brought in from the college ranks. But Teryl Austin quickly brought in to support him. Bradley’s contract not renewed, and another college coach brought in. Grady Brown will be coaching the Steelers defensive backs for a third season.
|Ray Horton
|2007-2010
|Steelers DB Asst Coach
|47
|I
|Arizona Def Coord.
|Maulers Head Coach
|Carnell Lake
|2011-2017
|Eagles Intern Coach
|44
|O
|Family
|USFL Showboats DC
|Tom Bradley
|2018-2020
|UCLA Def Coord.
|62
|O
|None
|Grady Brown
|2021-Present
|U Houston CB Coach
|O
|Steelers DB Coach
Mike Tomlin hired Bob Ligashesky who was Rams special teams coordinator after Steelers let Kevin Spencer out of his contract to join Ken Whisenhunt in Arizona. He was let go in 2009 after an 8-8 season. Al Everest hired and reportedly improved special teams play. However, he was fired just before the start of the 2012 season. Amos Jones who Tomlin had brought with him as an assistant took over in 2012 as interim coordinator. But he did not stay. Departing for Arizona which left the door open for Danny Smith who had been with Washington since 2004. Smith has been back home in Pittsburgh since then.
|Bob Ligashesky
|2007-2009
|Rams ST Coordinator
|45
|O
|Broncos TE Coach
|Syracuse ST Coord.
|Al Everest
|2010-2011
|49ers ST Coordinator
|O
|None
|Unknown
|Amos Jones
|2012
|Steelers Asst ST Coord
|52
|I
|Arizona ST Coord.
|NYG Special Projects
|Danny Smith
|2013-Present
|Redskins ST Coordinator
|59
|O
|Steelers ST Coord.
Conclusion
When Mike Tomlin hired, Dick LeBeau and two of his three defensive position coaches retained. The other opting to resign. Like the offense, the defensive coordinators appear to be inside hires after a few years of grooming. The position coaches mostly outside hires except for OLB which is the cog in the Steelers defense.
Mike Tomlin came from a defensive coaching background. He will exert influence on the defensive scheme although he deferred to Dick LeBeau early in his career. But when it comes down to the details. Communications, getting the different defensive packages on and off the field, daily position coaching. The coordinator and his position coaches have plenty to do.
It seems like coaches are given an opportunity to prove themselves. But there are examples of coaches only lasting a year or two before dismissal. So, there is accountability. The biggest years for coaching changes seem to be in waves. 2009 (9-7 missed playoffs), 2013 (second 8-8 season), 2018 (9-6-1 but missed playoffs), then 2021 (9-7-1 and Ben’s retirement).
So, do these tables confirm or change your perception of how Mike Tomlin handles his coaching staff? Here we go.
