Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Defensive Coaching Staff Under Mike Tomlin

Alex Kozora ranked the current Steelers coaching staff. That got me thinking about how the coaching staff under Mike Tomlin has evolved since he became head coach in 2007.

I’ve heard many criticisms over the years. The Steelers coaches only get promoted from within. Mike Tomlin does not have a “coaching tree.” You know the drill. I thought I’d place all the coordinators and position coaches on tables so we can see for ourselves what trends there are in coaching hires since Mike Tomlin became head coach.

Each table shows the seasons an individual held the position. Their position held immediately prior to placement. Age when placed in the position under Mike Tomlin. Were they promoted from within or hired from outside the Steelers organization? Their next position after leaving the position. And their current position if any.

I started out with the offensive coordinator and position coaches. Here is the defensive coordinator and position coaches including the special teams coordinator:

Defensive Coordinator and Position Coaches

The Steelers have had three defensive coordinators under Tomlin. Dick LeBeau in his second stint with the Steelers since 2004 was carried over as the first coordinator under Tomlin. The Steelers transitioned to heir-apparent Keith Butler in 2015. Butler tinkered with the 3-4 and the Steelers often close to the overall lead in sacks. But it is tough to follow a Hall of Fame coach. He retired after seven years at the defensive helm. But Mike Tomlin had Teryl Austin in the ranks as a Senior defensive assistant and secondary coach. Austin entering his second year as Steelers defensive coordinator.

Defensive Coordinator Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Dick LeBeau 2007-14 Steelers Def Coord. 70 I Titans Asst HC/DC Retired Keith Butler 2015-2021 Steelers LB Coach 59 I None Retired Teryl Austin 2022-Present Steelers Sr Defense Asst 57 I Steelers Def Coord.

A portion of the Steelers fan base criticized Mike Tomlin for keeping a small coaching staff. Only two coaches designated as senior assistant coaches under his tenure. Let me know if you are aware of more. Teryl Austin brought in to assist in coaching the secondary during Tom Bradley’s tenure as defensive backs coach. He was the Bengals defensive coordinator. He stepped in as the Steelers defensive coordinator in 2022. Tomlin also hired Brian Flores who was radioactive after his dismissal from the Dolphins and resultant lawsuit. Flores moved on to be the Vikings defensive coordinator after just one year.

Senior Defensive Assistant Coach Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Teryl Austin (secondary) 2019-2021 Bengals Def Coord. 54 O Steelers Def Coord. Steelers Def Coord. Brian Flores (ILB) 2022 Dolphins Head Coach 41 O Vikings Def Coord. Vikings Def Coord.

Just two defensive line position coaches. John Mitchell held this position and assistant head coach until his retirement after the 2017 season. Mike Tomlin brought Karl Dunbar in from the college ranks to replace him.

Defensive Line Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position John Mitchell 2007-2017 Steelers DL Coach 56 I Steelers Asst HC Retired Karl Dunbar 2018-Present Alabama DL Coach 51 O Steelers DL Coach

While Dick LeBeau was coordinator, the Steelers did not have separate linebacker position coaches for the inside and outside linebackers. Keith Butler was the linebacker coach until he became the coordinator. Then defensive assistants Jerry Olsavsky and Joey Porter named inside linebacker and outside linebacker coaches, respectively. Olsavsky stayed in the ILB position until this past year. He lost his wife the previous holiday season. The Steelers hired Aaron Curry who was an assistant with Seattle last season.

Inside Linebackers Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Keith Butler (LB) 2007-2014 Steelers LB Coach 2003 51 I Steelers Def Coord. Retired Jerry Olsavsky 2015-2022 Steelers Defense Asst 48 I None TBD Aaron Curry 2023-Present Seahawks Defense Asst 37 O Steelers ILB Coach

Coaching the OLB’s has been a bit fuzzy. Butler as the linebacker coach until 2015. Then Joey Porter took the role until some on and off the field incidents resulted in his dismissal. Keith Butler and then Karl Dunbar took the OLB group under their tutelage. The Steelers promoted assistant Denzel Martin from within for the 2023 season.

Outside Linebackers Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Keith Butler (LB) 2007-2014 Steelers LB Coach 2003 51 I Steelers Def Coord. Retired Joey Porter 2015-2018 Steelers Defensive Asst 38 I XFL Brahmas LB XFL Brahmas LB Keith Butler (LB) 2019 Steelers Defensive Coord 63 I Steelers Def Coord. Retired Karl Dunbar (DL) 2020-2022 Steelers DL (joint) 54 I Steelers DL Coach Denzel Martin 2023-Present Steelers OLB Asst I Steelers OLB Coach

Mike Tomlin promoted Ray Horton to defensive back coach from his assistant position. Darren Perry resigned as DB coach when Bill Cowher retired. Horton left to be Cardinals defensive coordinator and Carnell Lake brought in after interning with the Eagles. He lasted seven years until let go after the 2017 season. Tom Bradley brought in from the college ranks. But Teryl Austin quickly brought in to support him. Bradley’s contract not renewed, and another college coach brought in. Grady Brown will be coaching the Steelers defensive backs for a third season.

Defensive Backs Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Ray Horton 2007-2010 Steelers DB Asst Coach 47 I Arizona Def Coord. Maulers Head Coach Carnell Lake 2011-2017 Eagles Intern Coach 44 O Family USFL Showboats DC Tom Bradley 2018-2020 UCLA Def Coord. 62 O None Grady Brown 2021-Present U Houston CB Coach O Steelers DB Coach

Mike Tomlin hired Bob Ligashesky who was Rams special teams coordinator after Steelers let Kevin Spencer out of his contract to join Ken Whisenhunt in Arizona. He was let go in 2009 after an 8-8 season. Al Everest hired and reportedly improved special teams play. However, he was fired just before the start of the 2012 season. Amos Jones who Tomlin had brought with him as an assistant took over in 2012 as interim coordinator. But he did not stay. Departing for Arizona which left the door open for Danny Smith who had been with Washington since 2004. Smith has been back home in Pittsburgh since then.

Special Teams Coordinator Name Seasons Prior Position Age I/O Next Position Current Position Bob Ligashesky 2007-2009 Rams ST Coordinator 45 O Broncos TE Coach Syracuse ST Coord. Al Everest 2010-2011 49ers ST Coordinator O None Unknown Amos Jones 2012 Steelers Asst ST Coord 52 I Arizona ST Coord. NYG Special Projects Danny Smith 2013-Present Redskins ST Coordinator 59 O Steelers ST Coord.

Conclusion

When Mike Tomlin hired, Dick LeBeau and two of his three defensive position coaches retained. The other opting to resign. Like the offense, the defensive coordinators appear to be inside hires after a few years of grooming. The position coaches mostly outside hires except for OLB which is the cog in the Steelers defense.

Mike Tomlin came from a defensive coaching background. He will exert influence on the defensive scheme although he deferred to Dick LeBeau early in his career. But when it comes down to the details. Communications, getting the different defensive packages on and off the field, daily position coaching. The coordinator and his position coaches have plenty to do.

It seems like coaches are given an opportunity to prove themselves. But there are examples of coaches only lasting a year or two before dismissal. So, there is accountability. The biggest years for coaching changes seem to be in waves. 2009 (9-7 missed playoffs), 2013 (second 8-8 season), 2018 (9-6-1 but missed playoffs), then 2021 (9-7-1 and Ben’s retirement).

So, do these tables confirm or change your perception of how Mike Tomlin handles his coaching staff? Here we go.

