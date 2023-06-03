Pat Freiermuth Named Ninth-Best TE In NFL By Sports Illustrated

Pittsburgh Steelers Pat Freiermuth said on Cameron Heyward’s podcast in April that he’s a top-ten tight end in the NFL and thinks he can be top-five in 2023. That sentiment is shared by Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated, who recently ranked Freiermuth as the ninth-best tight end in the NFL.

“Freiermuth, 24, ascended as a pass catcher during his second NFL season, with 63 catches for 732 yards, averaging 11.6 yards per reception. As a rookie, the 2021 second-round pick recorded 497 yards and averaged 8.3 yards per reception. But Freiermuth will need to contribute more as a red zone target for quarterback Kenny Pickett—the tight end regressed from seven touchdown receptions in ’21 to only two last season. On the other hand, the Steelers often ask Freiermuth to block, and he’s been one of the better pass-blocking tight ends since entering the league,” Manzano wrote on Friday.

His lack of touchdown production in 2022 was just a byproduct of Pittsburgh’s offense. They threw just 12 passing touchdowns last season, so Freiermuth’s lack of production in the red zone was more of a team-wide issue. Given his consistent production over two seasons, Freiermuth is certainly deserving of his spot on the list.

This season, Freiermuth is also going to have more of a receiving role, as the Steelers drafted Darnell Washington in the third round, and he can take away a lot of the blocking responsibilities that Freiermuth previously held. That should free him up to make more noise in the passing game, which could elevate him to top-five status like he believes he can reach.

Freiermuth finished ahead of Browns tight end David Njoku on the list, as Njoku finished 10th and just behind former Dallas Cowboys and current Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz, who slotted in at No. 8. Travis Kelce and George Kittle finished No. 1 and No. 2, but the most curious selection was putting Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 7 on the list.

Pitts had a really solid rookie season, with 68 catches and 1,026 yards but his production cratered during his sophomore season, with just 28 grabs for 356 yards and two touchdowns. While his first season was more productive than either of Freiermuth’s first two years, Freiermuth’s consistency is something Pitts hasn’t shown yet. His numbers last season certainly aren’t those of a top-ten tight end, and if he struggles again this season, there should be no excuse for ranking Pitts among the best tight ends in the league.

Freiermuth could have a breakout year in his third season in the league. Kenny Pickett should gain more comfort and confidence in his second season, and with Washington and Zach Gentry around to handle blocking, Freiermuth can focus on being a receiving tight end. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him set career highs in receptions and yards this year and be one of the more productive players on Pittsburgh’s roster.