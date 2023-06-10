Najee Harris To Host Free Youth Football Camp July 1st

Najee Harris has always focused on giving back to the community. That mission continues July 1st with his first-ever football camp held at the Steelers’ practice facility in Pittsburgh. Harris sent out this tweet Saturday morning announcing the DaBigger Picture Foundation Youth Football Camp, set to take place on July 1st.

DaBiggerPicture foundation football camp is coming to Pittsburgh on July 1st! Sign up now at https://t.co/Uhe3Tg7cyu! Only limited spots available so make sure to sign up ASAP! #DaBiggerPictureFoundation pic.twitter.com/RBdKdP2k4Y — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) June 10, 2023

As he notes, it’s a free camp for football players aged 6-18. It will take place at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex where the team holds its practices.

Harris, entering his third year, has assumed a leadership role on the team, something Mike Tomlin and key veterans have instilled in him since becoming the team’s first-round draft pick in 2021. Harris was named one of the two Steelers’ offensive captains last year, joining QB Mitch Trubisky.

Overcoming a difficult upbringing that at times saw him homeless, Harris has given back to all the places he’s been. Whether it’s the Bay Area, Alabama, or Pittsburgh, he’s used his status for good and to help others. It’s especially nice to put on a free camp and eliminate any potential financial barriers families might otherwise have. He’s a prime example of the high-character players the team looks for in the draft, Kevin Colbert’s “hearts and smarts” model that produced generally good classes throughout his tenure as the team’s general manager.

Harris is looking for a career year behind a revamped Steelers’ offensive line. He should see plenty of work in an offense that wants to run the ball as much as any team in football. In his first two years, Harris has carried the ball 579 times for 2,234 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He’s also added 115 receptions and another six scores, though his receiving production dipped last season after losing third-down duties to rookie Jaylen Warren.

Those interested in signing up can go to Camp.Najee.Net.