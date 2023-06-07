Najee Harris Ninth Running Back Taken In Mock Expansion-Style Draft

On the Move The Sticks podcast with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, the two did a mock expansion-style draft, selecting running backs they would take if they could have any in the league. Harris was the ninth-running back off the board, going behind the New York Jets’ Breece Hall and ahead of the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor.

“Najee Harris, when you go back and watch him at Alabama, he can run it, he can catch it, he can do anything,” Brooks said. “I just want to see if they can utilize him more than the sledgehammer that’s running between the tackles.”

Jeremiah said that Pittsburgh’s improved offensive line coupled with the drafting of tight end Darnell Washington will finally give Harris running room to succeed.

The improved offensive line should help Harris, who’s struggled with efficiency over the last two years. While he has back-to-back 1,000 yard-seasons, his career yards per carry rate of 3.9 needs to improve.

The team made a clear emphasis to bolster the offensive line, adding Isaac Seumalo and drafting Broderick Jones in the first round. Both of them are maulers in the run game, and Pittsburgh is making a clear emphasis to run the ball this season.

The team took a step forward in the second half of last season when it emphasized the run game and the offensive line finally started to gel. A better offensive line and another year of development for Harris should lead him to him taking the next step forward.

At this point, it’s fair to say that Harris hasn’t lived up to the hype as a first-round running back. He’s entering a critical juncture in his third season, with the team needing to make a decision on his fifth-year option after the year ends. If Harris has another average season, the decision to pick up that option will get a whole lot harder.

The emergence of Jaylen Warren, who had a solid year as an undrafted free agent last year, also makes Harris’ status a little murkier. But a solid year from him would not only elevate his status higher than the ninth-running back taken in a mock expansion draft. It would also ensure his future as a member of the Steelers for the next few years.

A lot of Pittsburgh’s success this year will depend on how Harris plays. While Kenny Pickett is going to likely take a step up in his second season, the team’s run-focused approach is going to rely on Harris having a good season. If he does, the Steelers will be in good hands.