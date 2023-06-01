Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 819)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 819, I discuss why it’s time to put to bed the concerns that new Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Markus Golden could turn into another Melvin Ingram situation.
