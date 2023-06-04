Is Playing Patrick Peterson In The Slot A Good Idea For The Steelers?

When former Pittsburgh cornerback Cam Sutton signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions in mid-March, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced a dilemma – who would be their slot corner? A little over three hours later, they signed veteran All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson to a two-year deal of his own. At the time, no one really viewed him as a direct replacement for Sutton, as he had spent most of his career on the outside. But as we move through OTAs, that sentiment may be changing.

While Peterson was almost exclusively an outside guy with Minnesota, recording only 21 slot snaps over two seasons with them, he did have a fair bit of experience in the slot in Arizona. He’s recorded 790 snaps there over the course of his career, including 107 in 2020, his last season with Arizona.

Peterson played in all 17 games last season for the Vikings and played in a remarkable 95% of snaps. However, as he enters his age-33 season, it’s fair to wonder how much longer he can maintain this volume of play. Cornerbacks don’t typically hold up too well on the wrong side of 30, and Peterson also is carrying a lot of special teams mileage on his tires, too. Playing him in the slot in 2023 could allow him to be in a bit more of a situational role, and hopefully allow the Steelers to get value out of him for both years of the contract they signed him to.

When Peterson came into the league, he was known as a burner. But as often happens as players move through their careers, he has adapted. While his speed isn’t quite at the 4.31 40-yard dash level that it was at the 2011 NFL combine anymore, his play recognition has become elite, a key trait in a slot corner. Combine that IQ with his above-average size, and it’s certainly reasonable to see him succeeding as a slot corner this year. The Steelers seem to at least want to try it out, as he’s seen reps there early in OTAs.

While Peterson may not be everyone’s ideal fit for the slot corner position, what other options do the Steelers have? 98% of the slot snaps last season were played by Sutton and Arthur Maulet. Maulet wasn’t a reliable option in the passing game, giving up a 116.1 QBR last year when targeted, and he was released last month. With solid depth on the outside led by Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, Cory Trice Jr. and James Pierre, there’s seemingly not a huge need for Peterson to be on the outside.

There’s a long way to go until the season, but it seems like Peterson will at least get a look in the slot. And while it may not have been the role fans expected for him when he signed, Pittsburgh certainly could do a lot worse than an eight-time Pro Bowler.