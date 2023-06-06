Improving Footwork One Of TE Darnell Washington’s Priorities: ‘Lot Of Work To Do’

Darnell Washington has all the size and length in the world you can ask for out of a tight end who is 6’7, 260 pounds and has an arm length that rivals first round pick offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Size like that alone can get you by in college. At the NFL? It’s not going to be enough.

Washington understands that reality and knows he has to work on his technique to complement his rare frame.

“Even though if you dominate a guy or you can get a pancake, you may not have the best footwork,” he told reporters Tuesday in audio provided by the team. “Coming from college, it’s not this level. So I understand when I first got here, I made it look like I was the best blocking tight end in college. But then when I got here I was like, ‘Whoa, I got a lot of work to do.’ I saw myself on film and just going over it with coach and just cleaning up my footwork.”

It’s important perspective for a rookie. Blocking is as much about technique as it is having the frame to attack the big NFL bodies. Blocking comes from the ground up and like most other positions it revolves around three things: hands, hip, and feet.

While Washington could be a bully on tape, he wasn’t perfect. There were times where would get out over his toes, lunge forward, and fall off blocks. Improving his technique is what will truly make him one of the league’s best blockers. The good news is Washington is a better blocker out of college than most tight ends their rookie year. He has experience as an in-line blocker, lining up in a three-point stance, and he certainly impressed in the pre-draft process.

At the NFL Combine, Washington easily moved the blocking sled. Compared to other tight ends who struggled to gain any traction, Washington stood out and looked as strong here as anyone has in this drill. Keeping his pad level down and driving his feet were the keys to standing out.

I know it's the Combine and Underwear Olympics but drills are a great way to compare players back-to-back. Most tight ends are terrible on the blocking sled. Bad stance, rise on contact, no power. Darnell Washington makes it look effortless. Compare these two reps. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/dj4ixW0JNL — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 29, 2023

Still, there’s work to do. He has a great coach in Alfredo Roberts, who has molded a young tight end room over the last two years. Zach Gentry improved as a blocker while Pat Freiermuth made some strides, albeit smaller ones. If Washington can become a top-tier blocker and seam/red zone threat in the passing game, he’ll make the Steelers’ offense versatile and potent.