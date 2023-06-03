Heitritter: Steelers Mimicking Philadelphia Eagles In Regard To Prioritizing Depth Along The Defensive Front

In the last couple of seasons, the depth on the defensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers was pushed to the max. The depth was tested back in 2021 after veteran DL Tyson Alualu went down in Week 2 due to injury, causing Pittsburgh to have to acquire Montravius Adams during the season to take over the starting nose tackle job while names like Daniel Archibong and Henry Mondeaux saw notable time and snaps along the interior. The same was the case with the EDGE position behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith as guys like Derrick Tuszka, Delontae Scott, and former first-round pick Taco Charlton all factored as rotational edge rushers.

Steelers opted to dress Daniel Archibong over starting NT Isaiah Buggs. Pittsburgh proceeded to allow 7.9 YPC against 12/13 personnel as the Bengals ran for nearly 200 yards. Archibong played 5 snaps, three coming on Cincy's final drive. Someone explain how that makes sense. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 29, 2021

This past season, Pittsburgh’s EDGE depth was heavily challenged when Watt went down with a pec injury in Week 1, causing guys like Malik Reed and Jamir Jones to step into extensive playing time. The result was poor for Pittsburgh’s pass rush and run defense, making them kick DL DeMarvin Leal out to the edge to help stabilize the position with Watt out till the bye week.

Heading into 2023, Pittsburgh needed to address both defensive line and EDGE depth in the worst way. Depth and overall talent behind the entrenched starters seemed like little of a priority for Pittsburgh under former GM Kevin Colbert, opting to sign fringe roster guys and former high-pedigree players that flamed out elsewhere as reclamation projects, hoping some of the mud thrown against the wall would stick.

However, this offseason, Pittsburgh has emphasized adding depth and competition to the defensive front under the lead of GM Omar Khan and the assistance of assistant GM Andy Weidl. Weidl, coming from Philadelphia, has gotten plenty of exposure to the importance of OL and DL depth while working with Howie Roseman, an executive that has always prioritized the trenches. The Eagles boast one of the best offensive lines in football, but also had probably the best defensive line last season, logging 70 sacks with four guys in double digits which is an NFL record.

🎥 All 9 Eagles sacks on Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/TYHS7wRSah — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) September 26, 2022

The Eagles ran nearly three rotations deep along their defensive front, having the talent and the bodies to continually rotate in fresh DL to consistently harass the QB and keep the defense fresh against the run. Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Robert Quinn and Brandon Graham all contributed big snaps and production on the edge while Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Jordan Davis, Marlon Tuipulotu, Ndamukong Suh, and Linval Joseph all saw snaps and factored in as pass rushers or run defenders for Philadelphia last season.

When looking at Pittsburgh’s moves this offseason, they are working toward developing better depth than they have previously had in recent seasons, making investments in one-year rentals as well as long-term solutions as either potential starters and role players. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith man the starting spots on the edge while Pittsburgh signed Markus Golden, drafted Nick Herbig, and brought back Quincy Roche to have viable depth with a veteran presence as well as two younger guys that can develop and compete to be this team’s OLB4.

Pittsburgh brought back Larry Ogunjobi to start opposite Cameron Heyward while also bringing in Armon Watts and Breiden Fehoko to compete with Montravius Adams for the nose tackle spot. The Steelers also drafted Keeanu Benton who should have a chance to win the NT job while also rotating in sub packages as a player with pass-rush upside. DeMarvin Leal should also factor in as a rotational DE that can play outside on the edge while Isaiahh Loudermilk gives Pittsburgh a serviceable run defender at the bottom of the depth chart.

This rep from Wisconsin IDL Keanu Benton is beautiful 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/PK8sbtBivD — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 6, 2023

The caliber of talent and sheer number of quality options along the defensive front for Pittsburgh may not be close to where Philadelphia was last season, but you can see signs where that is the kind of depth that the Steelers are striving to have, especially as Heyward and Watt get older to keep them healthy and fresh. Hopefully, younger guys like Benton and Leal can show some promise this season along with either Roche or Herbig factoring in as the #4 edge rusher. Either way, Pittsburgh’s depth is sitting pretty compared to the last couple of seasons, having youth and experience for a long season ahead.