Heitritter: ILB, SS, & RT At The Top Of The List Of Steelers’ 2024 NFL Draft Needs

We are only six weeks removed from the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft and are getting the first glimpse of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookies during rookie minicamp and OTAs with mandatory minicamp fast approaching. Still, while a majority believe Pittsburgh knocked it out of the ballpark with its draft class and can’t wait to see the new guys in action during training camp and in the preseason, it’s never too early to look at this roster and determine what Pittsburgh’s top needs are for the next draft class.

I know, the 2024 NFL Draft is 10 months away and a lot can happen during that period of time but hear me out. Pittsburgh has a roster filled with grizzled veterans like Cameron Heyward and Patrick Peterson, but also has young cornerstone pieces at several important positions like QB, LT, WR, and OLB.

Therefore, it’s only fair to look at the current state of the roster and this team’s upcoming free agents to determine what positions Pittsburgh may target early in the 2024 NFL Draft as well as some prospects that we will be breaking down in our Summer Scouting series as potential fits.

1. Inside Linebacker

Going into the 2023 season, the feeling about the Steelers’ ILB core is shaky… at best. This has been the case for years as Pittsburgh has unsuccessfully filled the shoes of Ryan Shazier since he went down with a career-ending injury in 2017, utilizing free agency, trades, and the draft to try and bring in potential solutions just to see each one fail. Currently, Pittsburgh has Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts projected to start as two FA acquisitions this offseason along with second-year LB Mark Robinson, who may push Roberts for playing time.

However, none of Pittsburgh’s current options at off-ball linebacker specialize in making splash plays, something that plagued the 2022 unit and that the room hasn’t had since Shazier. Pittsburgh needs a difference maker at ILB and should invest notable draft capital in a long-term solution next spring. A couple of names at the top of the position for next year’s draft are Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, Cincinnati’s Deshawn Pace, UNC’s Cedric Gray, and Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg.

Is Barrett Carter + Jeremiah Trotter Jr. the best LB Duo in all of college football?pic.twitter.com/YORNMsePkc — College Football Network (@CFN365) April 26, 2023

2. Strong Safety

The Steelers moved on from Terrell Edmunds this offseason and brought back Damontae Kazee while also bringing in Keanu Neal to address the strong safety position next to Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, Kazee isn’t a traditional box/strong safety and Neal is only signed to a one-year deal. Finding a long-term running mate for Fitzpatrick should be high on Pittsburgh’s priority list as things currently stand, adding a young, talented enforcer on the back end of the defense who aids in stopping the run as well as shoring up the secondary. Calen Bullock from USC is one of the top prospects at the safety position for the 2024 class along with Andrew Mukuba from Clemson and James Williams from Miami (FL).

Such a high level play from Miami S James Williams — playing LB mind you pic.twitter.com/IaXTmUcrmI — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 10, 2022

3. Right Tackle

I struggled choosing between cornerback and right tackle here but given the additions Pittsburgh has made to the CB room this offseason as well as the commitment they have shown to overhauling the OL the last two seasons, it’s time to complete the overhaul and find a long-term replacement for current starting RT Chukwuma Okorafor. Don’t get me wrong, Okorafor has been decent during his time as Pittsburgh’s starting RT and has gradually improved every season. However, his play style doesn’t match the physicality that Pittsburgh wants to bring on offense…especially in the running game. With Okorafor going into the final year of his contract next season, the 2024 NFL Draft is the perfect time to find a player to take his place.

Guys like Olu Fashanu from Penn State and Joe Alt from Notre Dame may be long off the board when Pittsburgh gets on the clock, but positional rankings can change a lot over the course of a full college football season as well as the pre-draft process. J.C. Latham from Alabama would be another ideal prospect who fits the mold of what Pittsburgh is looking for to play opposite Broderick Jones long-term as well as Jack Nelson from Wisconsin and Amarius Mims from Georgia.