George Pickens Named 2023 Breakout WR To Watch

If you didn’t like ESPN’s modest projections of what they expect WR George Pickens to do in 2023, you’ll like this article far better. The Score’s Jordan Schultz put together his list of the top 10 breakout wide receivers in 2023 and included Pickens on that list, expecting him to make the jump his sophomore season.

Explaining why, Schultz wrote:

“Pickens checks every box. What really stands out is his elusiveness and body control – a pair of assets coveted by all receivers, but often hard to come by. Pickens shouldn’t be able to do what he does, in other words – not at 6-3, 200.”

Those physical tools helped get him drafted in the second round in 2022 despite missing most of his final year at Georgia rehabbing and recovering from a prior ACL injury. Pickens made his way back late in 2021 as a final push on the Bulldogs’ championship run. Crucially, he showcased his health in the pre-draft process, impressing during his Pro Day workout led by Steelers WR Coach Frisman Jackson.

As a rookie, Pickens’ numbers were volatile. Four games above 75 yards, three games under five yards. In total, he finished 2022 with 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns, averaging a healthy 15.4 yards per catch. Mostly used as a vertical receiver, he was a downfield/jump ball machine but expanded his route tree and alignment late in his rookie season.

As Schultz passes along, his metrics were positive and have the makings of an even bigger 2023.

“His 9.5 yards per target slotted him 13th in football. Perhaps most importantly, QBs Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky boasted a ridiculous 109.3 passer rating when they targeted the former Georgia Bulldog.”

Of wide receivers with 50+ receptions, Pickens’ 109.3 QB rating when targeted was 10th-best in the league, right up there with big names like Stefon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle, Tee Higgins, and A.J. Brown. On the Steelers, Pickens’ QB rating blew away the other primary receivers.

QB Rating When Targeted, 2022 (WR/TE, Min 25 receptions)

1. George Pickens – 109.3

2. Pat Freiermuth – 76.6

3. Chase Claypool – 71.3

4. Diontae Johnson – 58.8

Pickens’ rating was more than 30 points above second place and nearly doubled Diontae Johnson, a striking number. While Pittsburgh is expected to be run-heavy in 2022, there will be opportunities for Pickens to make plays and with more volume and better YAC, he could flirt with 1,000 yards.

Other receivers on Schultz’s list include Green Bay’s Christian Watson, Washington’s Jahan Dotson, and Cleveland’s Elijah Moore.