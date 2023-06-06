Former Steelers LB Levon Kirkland Talks College Football Hall Of Fame Nomination, Love For Dropping Into Coverage

As mentioned earlier here on the site, The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Football Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame with three former Steelers making the nomination ballot: WR Antwaan Randle El, LB Levon Kirkland, and OT Flozell Adams.
Kirkland is the most notable and recognizable name on this list, and rightfully so. The two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro back in 1997 was a menace back in his playing days for Pittsburgh, weighing in at over 270 pounds, but moving like a deer as an off-ball linebacker who could run, hit, and cover like a player 50 pounds lighter.
Kirkland had a prolific NFL career, totaling 1,026 tackles (667 solo), 19.5 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, 16 forced fumbles, 20 PBUs, and 11 INTs during his time with the Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Philadelphia Eagles.
While Kirkland was known for his crushing hits and putting fear into the hearts of opposing RBs and QBs, he recently spoke to the Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News and said that he was most proud of the work that he did in coverage over his work at or behind the line of scrimmage during his time in the league.
“Most people would never guess it, but I loved dropping into pass coverage,” Kirkland said. “I loved interceptions, I loved catching the ball. If you’re an inside linebacker and can make a lot of interceptions, you can make a lot of money.”
Kirkland’s best season in pass coverage came in 1996 when he picked off four passes during the regular season while contributing 113 total stops and four sacks en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. One year later, Kirkland picked off another two passes while racking up 126 total tackles and five sacks for his second-straight Pro Bowl nod. He was also named first team All-Pro and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting that season.
His college resume also speaks for itself, being a consensus first-team All-American in 1991 and a second-team All-American the year prior. He was up for the Butkus Award back in 1990 and was named a three-time first-team All-ACC performer and the 1989 Gator Bowl MVP.
Should Kirkland get the nod for the College Football Hall of Fame, he would be honored to join the list of former Clemson greats who get to represent their university as one of the best to play college football.
“That would be awesome,” said Kirkland. “I feel like I’m one of the best in Clemson history, and it would be an honor to be on that national platform.”