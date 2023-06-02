Flashback Friday: Yancey Thigpen Turns In Career Performance In 1996 Win Over Jaguars

The 1997 season ended up being the final one in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform for wide receiver Yancey Thigpen, but boy did he have some epic performances that season for the Black and Gold.

There was the seven-catch, 162-yard performance in a Week 6 shootout win over Baltimore, 42-34, and then a six-catch, 120-yard, one-touchdown performance two weeks later against Cincinnati in another win. But nothing topped the Week 9 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 23-17 overtime win on October 26, 1997 at Three Rivers Stadium.

That afternoon, Thigpen turned in a career performance, finishing with 11 catches for 196 yards, helping lead the Steelers to a thrilling comeback win in AFC Central play against the Jaguars, a win that ultimately helped Pittsburgh win the division at 11-5 under head coach Bill Cowher.

Things didn’t start off well in the Week 9 matchup at Three Rivers Stadium for the Steelers as on the first offensive play of the game from scrimmage for Pittsburgh, quarterback Kordell Stewart was picked off by Jacksonville’s Jeff Kopp on an intended pass for Thigpen, setting up Jacksonville at the Steelers’ 38-yard line.

Pittsburgh’s defense held though, thanks to a sack from Nolan Harrison. Ultimately, the two teams were held scoreless in the first quarter, though the Jaguars put together an impressive drive late in the first quarter before scoring early in the second quarter.

Quarterback Mark Brunell hooked up with wide receiver Jimmy Smith for gains of 15 yards and nine yards before Brunell found wide receiver Willie Jackson for an 8-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, giving the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.

Pittsburgh couldn’t get out of its own way offensively on the next drive. A face mask penalty on fullback Tim Lester wiped out a 9-yard completion from Stewart to running back Jerome Bettis on third and three, forcing another Josh Miller punt.

Jacksonville took advantage, extending its lead to 10-0 on the next drive thanks to a 20-yard completion from Brunell to tight end Pete Mitchell and then a 45-yard connection to Jackson, setting up a 20-yard Mike Hollis field goal.

Pittsburgh found its footing offensively after that as Stewart hit Thigpen on an out and up for 25 yards midway through the second quarter, sparking the Steelers.

What a great adjustment and catch from Thigpen, something he’d do later in the game as well.

Following the 25-yard completion to Thigpen, Bettis ripped off an 18-yard run, but then the drive fell apart. Stewart was sacked by Tony Brackens for a 12-yard loss and then after a 10-yard scramble by Stewart, he coughed the ball up, resulting in a recovery by Jacksonville’s Travis Davis.

The Steelers defense held though, forcing a quick three-and-out.

That’s when Stewart went to work with Thigpen and wide receiver Courtney Hawkins.

Stewart hit Thigpen for a gain of 17 yards on a slant on second down to spark the drive.

After the slant to Thigpen, Stewart found Hawkins for four years and then found Thigpen for 11 yards, but a pass on fourth and six from the Jacksonville 30 intended for wide receiver Curtis Marsh fell incomplete, sending the two teams into halftime with Jacksonville still holding a 10-0 lead.

Coming out of the half, Pittsburgh went three-and-out again, but the defense held strong, forcing a three-and-out of their own thanks to a 6-yard sack of Brunell by Levon Kirkland.

That sack gave the Steelers life as on the next offensive possession Pittsburgh got going. Stewart found Hawkins for 18 yards to open the drive, Bettis for 9 yards and then found Thigpen for 19 yards before lofting a perfectly thrown ball to Hawkins down the right sideline for a 28-yard touchdown, making it a 10-7 game.

The Steelers defense made what ended up being a game-changing defensive stand at the goal lien on the next possession.

Jacksonville opened the drive with a 36-yard kickoff return by Jackson that was aided by a 15-yard face mask penalty on Pittsburgh defensive back Chris Oldham, giving the Jaguars field possession on Pittsburgh’s side of the field.

Brunell then found Reggie Barlow for 29 yards and running back James Stewart for nine yards.

Then, the Steelers stood tall on third and goal and fourth and goal, forcing the turnover.

Terrific plays by Kirkland and then Greg Lloyd, two absolute monsters for the Steelers in the 90s.

Riding high after the goal-line stand, Pittsburgh started to march down the field thanks to Stewart’s right arm. He found Hawkins for four yards to give Pittsburgh breathing room, and then hooked up with Thigpen for gains of 13 yards, 14 yards and 16 yards on the drive.

Later on the drive, Bettis rumbled for 19 yards up the gut to the Jacksonville 1-yard line, setting up Stewart’s leap over the goal line to give Pittsburgh the 14-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers defense then quickly forced a three-and-out, but disaster struck for Pittsburgh on the next drive as it looked to put it away.

Following a 14-yard completion to Thigpen on third and 10, the Steelers turned the ball over as Bettis fumbled at the line of scrimmage on a tackle from Brackens, resulting in a recovery by Joel Smeenge at the Pittsburgh 17-yard line.

Three plays later, Jacksonville went in front 17-14 thanks to a 3-yard pass from Brunell to Mitchell.

Trailing by three points midway through the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh went to work offensively again.

Stewart found tight end Mark Bruener for six yards and Hawkins for 11 yards, setting up a 41-yard strike to Thigpen down the left sideline with cornerback Dave Thomas in coverage.

The throw and catch put the ball at the Jacksonville 9-yard line. Pittsburgh couldn’t cash in with a touchdown, leading to a 19-yard game-tying field goal from Norm Johnson on fourth down from the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh seemed to generate life after that as the defense forced a quick three-and-out with rookie cornerback Chad Scott dropping an interception on an ill-advised throw by Brunell. Pittsburgh couldn’t do anything with the possession late in the game, resulting in a 74-yard punt from punter Josh Miller, the best of his career.

With Brunell out of the game because of an injury, backup quarterback Rob Johnson ended up throwing an interception to Scott on the final play of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Pittsburgh marched right down the field, relying on Stewart connecting with Thigpen through the air before the Steelers caught Jacksonville off guard with a well-timed shovel pass to Bettis, resulting in the game-winning score, setting off a jubilant celebration.

In the win, Thigpen led the way with those 11 receptions for 196 yards, while Stewart had quite an impressive day at quarterback, throwing for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 25-of-42 passing. He added eight carries for 37 yards and a score.

Bettis had a strong day on the ground, finishing with 28 carries for 99 yards and added the 17-yard game-winning reception, finishing with three catches for 35 yards and the score.

Hawkins chipped in with seven receptions for 71 yards and a score.

Defensively, Jason Gildon, Nolan Harrison, Kirkland and Oldham recorded sacks for Pittsburgh, while Scott had an interception.

For Jacksonville, Brunell completed 15-of-30 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns and added five carries for 25 yards. James Stewart was held to just 39 yards on 16 carries, while Jimmy Smith led the way through the air with four catches for 50 yards and Jackson added three catches for 64 yards and a score.

Brackens had two sacks for Jacksonville, while Jeff Lageman added one. Kopp picked off a pass while Davis and Smeenge recorded fumble recoveries.

The win moved the Steelers to 6-2 in a season in which they ultimately finished 11-5, edging out the Jaguars for the AFC Central crown.

Pittsburgh ultimately reached the AFC Championship Game, beating the New England Patriots, 7-6, in the divisional round, before falling to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, 24-21.