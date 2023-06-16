Darnell Washington Hoping QBs Hang Back In Pittsburgh Over Break To Get Work In With Him

Darnell Washington is many things. The rookie tight end is a big man, first and foremost. He is physical. He has drive. But one thing he is not, largely because he hasn’t been given an extensive opportunity, is a polished route-runner and receiver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him, medical concerns and all, in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft primarily because they coveted him at what he does best: block people. The upside he has as a potential pass-catcher is a bonus. But it’s something he’s hoping to work on during the break before training camp. He’s not going anywhere.

“My plan really is probably just staying here, see if any quarterback’s still in town to try to work on that timing and different routes and things like that”, Washington told Amanda Godsey. “Just continue to be in the playbook as much as I can and try to stay in tiptop shape and continue to work here”.

Despite logging 1,312 career offensive snaps for the Georgia Bulldogs over three seasons, more than 800 of those snaps were spent either run blocking or in pass protection, so he didn’t get a ton of opportunities to function as a pass catcher.

Of his 505 snaps in route, according to Pro Football Focus, 266 of them came just last season when he got some more opportunities to be on the receiving end of passes. Indeed, he saw 43 of his 70 career targets in 2022, catching 28 passes for 454 yards (a 16.2-yard average) with two touchdowns. He caught a combined 17 passes in his first two seasons for 320 yards and one touchdown.

The Steelers don’t need a primary pass catcher at the position, of course, because they already have Pat Freiermuth. But having two viable receiving threats at tight end would make the offense much less predictable running out of two-tight-end sets. Through his first two NFL seasons, Freiermuth has caught 123 passes for 1,229 yards and nine touchdowns.

The good news is that I believe Kenny Pickett, and possibly all of the quarterbacks, do intend to stick around Pittsburgh for at least most of the break. Pickett has already talked about wanting to continue his own work with his targets to try to continue to build that chemistry, and Washington will certainly be a part of it.

Pickett has really taken the mantle this offseason and become the leader of the offense, being proactive about getting close with his teammates both on and off the field. It goes without saying that he’ll want to work on establishing and strengthening his rapport with the rookie tight end, because he’ll be wanting to get into that 12 personnel himself.