Darnell Washington And His Grin Can’t Wait To Showcase His Blocking In Latrobe

When you’re 6’8” and 270 pounds and you play the tight end position, you’re probably going to be met with the expectation that you are a capable blocker. The good news for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Darnell Washington is that he has already proven that, at least at the college level.

His tenacity in the blocking department is one of the key reasons they drafted the Georgia Bulldog in the third round. His college tape is as much of a highlight reel as a blocker as you can get at tight end, sometimes looking like a very athletic tackle getting out in space.

The only problem is that, at this time of year, he hasn’t gotten the opportunity to really show what he does best. Sure, there’s some work on the blocking sled, and he looks impressive doing that, effortless in comparison to how the others struggle, but there’s a reason a big smile lit up his face when reporters asked him at the end of minicamp about the prospect of getting to Latrobe and showing that part of his game.

“When it comes to blocking, being that we didn’t have pads on, you can’t really tell. But that’s something I’m gonna try to showcase when we get there”, he said, via Amanda Godsey. He added when asked. “That’s the plan. Really just go out there and compete, do the best that I can, and just improve on that”.

To his benefit, Washington comes into a room in which he is not needed to step in immediately and be the top dog. The Steelers return all three tight ends from last season, with Pat Freiermuth being their designated receiving option.

While they expect the rookie to, at least eventually, be a significant upgrade from Zach Gentry, the latter has served as the Steelers’ blocking tight end for the past two years now, at some times looking better than others. They also have Connor Heyward, who can do a little of everything—except in-line blocking, perhaps.

But they’re not just going to leave the juggernaut on the sidelines. They’ll find ways to get him involved. I strongly suspect, assuming that they actually keep all four tight ends on the 53-man roster, you’ll see them use a respectable amount of 13 personnel. The fact that Heyward is a core special teams player—and that they currently have no fullback—makes it much more likely they keep the house full.

While his potential is for something much greater and more complete, Washington’s initial calling card, his identity, is unquestionable. He is the big man who is going to harass anybody who gets in his way, either near the line of scrimmage or out in space.

Unlike so many other tight ends, he should have a relatively comfortable transition from college as a blocker. Often it takes players a few years to really adjust there, but Washington already has a pro-ready frame and has blocked in a pro-style offense. And he has the ‘want-to’. Defensive backs will definitely not want to see him running toward them on a jet sweep.