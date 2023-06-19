Danny Smith Knows AFC North Still Needs Kick Returners: ‘The Weather We Play In…You Better Have One’

There have been virtually no positive remarks around the league from special teams coordinators or core special teams players about the NFL’s new rule change this offseason, which stipulates that any fair catch made on a kickoff, no matter where, can be taken up to the 25-yard line, even if fielded just outside the end zone.

Those who play and coach the game feel the league is trying to remove this part of football, and don’t take kindly to it. But Pittsburgh Steelers coordinator Danny Smith understands that not all fields are created equally, and where they play, the play still holds value.

“People diminish that until you’re in a critical game in the AFC North, in the weather and the ball is in play”, Ray Fittipaldo quoted him as saying in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Early in the season, not so much. In indoor games, they might give you one”, he added, “But in the division we play in, in the weather we play in, you’re going to have to return some balls. Your job is to get field position for the offense, so you better have one”.

It just so happens that the Steelers are currently in the process of figuring out whether or not they do. At least they thought that they would. Gunner Olszewski, who was signed as a free agent last year specifically to return kicks, is still on the roster. The only problem is he was benched a few games into the 2022 season.

Steven Sims took over for him on both kickoffs and punts for the remainder of the season, but he’s no longer in Pittsburgh. Rather than default the job to Olszewski (who does have an All-Pro on his resume as a return man), it’s being made an open competition.

The two more interesting names in the race are second-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III and third-year running back Anthony McFarland Jr. Winning the return job would greatly strengthen the roster case for either one of them, though it’s possible both may still be inside the bubble.

That may depend on who does win. Also expected to be in camp are a pair of undrafted rookies at their respective positions whom Austin confirmed are working in the return line. That includes Jordan Byrd at wide receiver, who is a return specialist, and running back Alfonzo Graham.

Within the group, Olszewski is the only one who has any kind of meaningful experience working returns at the NFL level. At least in theory, he should have a decisive leg up. But the last return he made in Pittsburgh got himself benched.