Dan Orlovsky Thinks Steelers ‘Can Make A Lot Of Noise This Football Season’

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2023 season vastly improved on paper from where they were a season ago. They just had one of their better draft hauls in recent memory, landing several talented prospects who should contribute right away this season. They also were active in free agency, signing experienced veterans at positions of need while acquiring WR Allen Robinson II in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pittsburgh is still considered to be “middle of the pack” in the AFC hunt behind the likes of powerhouse teams including the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Still, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky mentioned the Steelers as a team that may be a difficult team to play this coming season this morning, stating that this roster is better than a lot of people are giving them credit for heading into 2023.

“They’re probably the quietest, best team in football right now,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “Get Up” morning show. “Two of the best defensive players in football: Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt. And then they have two of the better young offensive players in football in both George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth. This is a football team right now that really no one is talking about that, because of who their head coach is and organization are and some of the talent that they have, they can make a lot of noise this football season.”

Outside of the Steelers’ numerous offseason acquisitions, they already had a good amount of returning talent to the team. OLB T.J. Watt, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, and DL Cameron Heyward are considered some of the best at their respective positions in football with guys like OLB Alex Highsmith and CB Patrick Peterson also factoring as productive veterans on defense. WR George Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth have established themselves as two of the better young options at their respective positions in the league as well as RB Najee Harris, WR Diontae Johnson and even OG James Daniels.

Pittsburgh started the 2022 season 2-6 and lost Watt one week into the season with and injured pec and endured a QB change in Week 4, but still managed to finish with a winning record and nearly make the playoffs with rookie QB Kenny Pickett at the helm. The Steelers were one of the hottest teams in football down the stretch, not due to them lighting up the scoreboard, but doing just enough to close out close games.

With the offense and defense improved from a season ago, Pittsburgh looks primed to pick up right where it left off as a team hungry to get into the postseason. The success of the 2023 season will likely depend on how much of a step forward Pickett can make in his second season. But expect this Steelers team to continue to be a difficult team to play and carry on HC Mike Tomlin’s mantra of doing whatever it takes to win the football game.