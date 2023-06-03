Dan Orlovsky Says George Pickens Can Be ‘A Legit Game-Changer’ In 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year wide receiver George Pickens is one of the most talked about young receivers in the NFL. Pickens has shown the ability to make spectacular catches and wins jump balls at an incredibly high rate. Due to these two things some analysts, such as ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, believe he is primed for a breakout season.

Orlovsky was recently on NFL Live and said he thinks Pickens can post an impressive stat line of 100 catches, 1,400 yards, and ten touchdowns.

“George Pickens has got a chance to be a legit game-changer at wide receiver,” Orlovsky said. “A scheme-changer that when defenses watch the tape, they go, ‘What are we going to do with him?’ If George Pickens can consistently play to the level that we saw glimpses of last year, we’re going to talk about a guy that’s going to go for like, 100 catches, 1,400 yards and push 10 touchdowns. I think he’s that talented. If he becomes that, the Steelers will no longer be quiet in November, December.”

Pickens pushing those kinds of numbers would be incredible and would do wonders for the Steelers’ offense. He certainly has loads of talent and wins on “go” routes a lot. But for Pickens to take that next step he will have to become a better route runner and create more separation.

Last season Pickens created very little separation and won because of his ability to make contested catches. That isn’t always sustainable and for him to break even 1,200 receiving yards Pickens will likely need to improve on his only 2.4 yards of separations per catch. Because of this low separation number, Pickens doesn’t post many yards after catch (YAC) which would do wonders for his receiving yards. Last season, Pickens has a total of 804 yards but only averages two yards after catch per reception which limits the amount of yards he can accumulate.

Pickens has a rare ability and one that you can’t teach in his ability to go up and catch passes. Once he refines the other parts of his game like route running he will truly take off as a player. For Pickens to post those numbers Orlovsky thinks he can, he will need help from quarterback Kenny Pickett and the play calling from offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

I don’t think the Steelers will be passing too much this season with it seeming like the team is emphasizing the run game. Because of that, I think it will be difficult for Pickens to hit ten touchdowns. Still, he’s a red zone threat and if he can go up and get the ball, it could be possible. Either way, if he can put up 100 catches and 1,400 yards the season will certainly be a success for him.