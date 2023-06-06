Cory Trice Jr. Thinks About Fall To Seventh Round ‘Every Day,’ Need To ‘Prove How Good I Really Am’

It was a surprise when Purdue cornerback Cory Trice Jr. was available in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to take advantage of his fall and snag the 6’3 corner with their second-to-last pick. Trice has reportedly been a standout at OTAs, and he talked today about having a chip on his shoulder knowing he fell to the seventh round.

“Every day I think about that,” Trice said about his draft day fall via Steelers Live on Twitter. “I always try to go ahead and prove myself and prove how good I really am. Just try to really contribute to the team.”

Pittsburgh’s had a number of late-round picks make a big impact on the team, and Trice could potentially be the next in that line. His size is similar to that of second-round pick Joey Porter Jr., and the two of them could be the future in Pittsburgh. Both are big, physical cornerbacks who can knock receivers off their routes at the line of scrimmage, and Trice’s talent is more than that of a seventh-round pick.

He fell due to medicals — he has a pretty extensive injury history — but if he can stay healthy in the NFL, I think he’s gonna end up being a steal. He could contribute as a rookie, and his contributions are only going to increase over time. He has really good ball skills, especially for his size, and it’s going to be hard for receivers to win jump balls over him.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner recently named Trice a Day 3 draft sleeper who could have an immediate impact, and there’s no doubt that he could end up sliding into the Steelers’ cornerback rotation. Especially if Patrick Peterson gets some work inside, Trice could play a significant role as an outside cornerback with Porter and Levi Wallace.

Trice is a player I’m excited about. He definitely isn’t a typical seventh-round pick, and it’s clear he’s got a chip on his shoulder and wants to prove that. I’m excited to watch him get to work and make 31 other teams regret passing on him.

The Steelers have historically been bad at identifying cornerback talent. If Trice and Porter both become contributors, the 2023 draft, the first under the Omar Khan/Andy Weidl duo in the front office, may signal the end of that trend. It would be a huge boon for Pittsburgh if both develop, and the early returns are promising so far. It’s going to be fun to watch their development in Pittsburgh.