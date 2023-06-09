Connor Heyward Hoping Role Changes ‘For The Better’ In 2023, Knows ‘That Is On Me’

While there is a lot of buzz this year about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie draft class, it will be the second-year players who steer the ship in 2023 more than any others. That’s not just because last year’s class includes the team’s starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett, even if that alone would probably be sufficient to be true.

How the guys making their second lap around the track acquit themselves this season will go a long way toward determining in which direction things are headed. That’s not just for the Kenny Picketts and George Pickenses of the world, but even the Mark Robinsons. And the Connor Heywards.

The second-year kinda-sorta tight end played more during his rookie season than a lot of people probably expected, logging 174 offensive snaps in addition to 284 on special teams. He also managed 12 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown, plus two rushes for 27 yards. And he is hoping for more time—and more variety—in year two.

“I think it can change for the better. I don’t know how much or whatever, but I feel like it’ll be kind of the same role, but hopefully a little bit more”, he told reporters yesterday about his role in 2023, via the team’s YouTube channel. “That kind of is on me. Just keep putting in the work and the time and you’re gonna get out what you put in”.

The 2022 sixth-round pick is somewhat limited by his size, too short to be a full-time in-line blocking tight end, nor smoothly fitting the profile of a running back or fullback. The key for him will be to be able to do everything reasonably well, and that is what he is preparing himself for.

Heyward has a somewhat diverse background, having been both a full-time tight end and a full-time running back during his college career. He understands the nature of both of those positions and believes that he can contribute in those spots where appropriate.

He rushed for 825 yards with five touchdowns while at Michigan State, adding 711 yards receiving and six touchdowns through the air. He even did a bit of kick returns in the earlier portion of his college career, though I’m not sure the Steelers will be asking him to jump in that line.

The Steelers do have a crowded tight end room this season, though, which at least to this point is still the group Heyward finds himself working in. Pat Freiermuth is entering year three, already established as the top of the food chain. Zach Gentry is also back as his role as a blocker has expanded, but they also added Darnell Washington in the third round, who has the best shot of the group of being a complete package.