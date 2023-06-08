Connor Heyward Feeling Far More Confident In Year Two

Like any rookie, you’re a little unsure of yourself. Absorbing all the “new” that the NFL brings. The playbook, the coaching staff, the speed and nuances of the game. Even having far more free time than you did in college is an adjustment. It’s why the “Year Two jump” is such a common occurrence. For 2022 sixth-round pick Connor Heyward, he’s poised to make the leap.

Speaking to reporters following Thursday’s final OTA practice, Heyward said he feels a lot better compared to a year ago.

“A lot different. I feel more comfortable with just coming in the building, let alone going out the field,” he said via Steelers.com. “I just feel like I have a lot more confidence in myself, the team, the scheme, and myself honestly. Just when I’m out there I feel like I’m playing faster and I’m not thinking as much. I feel like last year, I didn’t think, but I was still out there like questioning what I was doing. This year, I feel like after the play I’m not questioning. I’m like, ‘I know I did that right.'”

Like many late-round picks, Heyward had a slow start to his career. He primarily saw work on special teams the first month of the season, not logging double-digit offensive snaps until Week 5 against Buffalo when TE Pat Freiermuth exited due to a concussion. With him unavailable the following week, Heyward played nearly half the snaps in Week 6 against Tampa Bay and saw a larger offensive presence the rest of the way.

He finished the year making significant contributions for the team. He caught his first touchdown against Atlanta, closed out the win with a first down rush over Las Vegas, and caught three passes for 45 yards in the regular-season finale to beat Cleveland.

Heyward ended his rookie season with 174 offensive snaps and another 284 on special teams, carving out a valuable role on the return and coverage units.

With FB Derek Watt gone, Heyward’s offensive role could expand even more. While it’s unclear if he’ll actually play a true fullback role, the team should lean on Heyward’s versatility to align him all over the field. He’s a strong fit in Matt Canada’s offense that uses play action and bootlegs to get tight ends and running backs in space in the flat.

Heyward’s jump is one that hopefully exists throughout the rest of the offense. Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, and Jaylen Warren are also entering their sophomore seasons. If they all make big strides forward, Pittsburgh will have its best offense since 2018.