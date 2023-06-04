Connor Heyward Confident He ‘Can Do All Those Things That Keep The Chains Moving’ In Derek Watt’s Absence (And More)

The Pittsburgh Steelers elected not to re-sign fullback Derek Watt earlier this offseason. While he remains a free agent, there have been no indications that they have any intentions of bringing him back. Second-year player Connor Heyward, in the meantime, is gearing up to potentially take over at least some of his duties.

“If you look at our offense, the fullback has never really been traditional”, he recently told Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. Though he is a second-year player, he has obviously followed the team for many years, given his older brother Cameron has been with them since 2011.

“A lot of times Derek was out there, he was getting the ball on third down and fourth-and-short”, he noted. “I think I can do all those things that can keep the chains moving. Derek was really good at that. It was almost like he was automatic when he was in there, so hopefully I can do the same”.

Now on that front, to be fair, that really wasn’t true in Pittsburgh until last season. Watt only had one carry during his first two seasons in Pittsburgh combined. But he had nine last season, which produced seven first downs and a touchdown. He also caught five passes, yielding another touchdown. His 14 touches and two scores both representing career highs.

The thing is, while that wasn’t really Watt’s game for most of his career, it is Heyward’s. He spent most of his football life as a running back, moving to a tight end role in his senior season at Michigan State in 2021. Running the ball, catching the ball—that’s what he does. Put on my high school tape, he said.

Watt had 13 collegiate rushes for 60 yards and 30 receptions for 309 yards and one touchdown. In comparison, Heyward recorded 211 rushes for 825 yards and five touchdowns, along with 96 receptions for 711 yards and six more touchdowns.

As a rookie for the Steelers last season, he recorded 12 receptions for 151 yards, including a touchdown, as well as two situational rushes for 27 yards. It wouldn’t be in the least bit surprising if he sees more touches this year, finding ways to utilize his ability to run and catch in mismatches against defenders unequipped to match up with him physically.

Heyward doesn’t know precisely what is in store for him later this year just yet. “But I know I will be doing a lot of different things”, he said. With a tight end added through the draft, however, and the potential for rookie college free agent Monte Pottebaum coming for the fullback job, he will have competition for his real estate.