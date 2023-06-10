Cameron Heyward Wants To Be ‘An Open Book’ To Younger Guys On The Defensive Line

Being the elder statesman of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, no one questions the leadership DL Cameron Heyward brings to the team, especially the defensive front.

After QB Ben Roethlisberger retired last offseason, Heyward became Pittsburgh’s longest-tenured player, being selected by the team in the first round back in 2011. Heyward has since become one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL, being recognized as a perineal Pro Bowl-caliber player while mentoring the likes of Stephon Tuitt and Javon Hargrave during his time in the Black and Gold.

The #Steelers have built the best young 3-4 DL in the league. They generate pressure + are devastating run-blitzers who knife through adjacent gaps w/elite quickness and power.

NT Hargrave 24-years old/pick 89

DE Tuitt 24-years old/pick 46

Heyward 28-years old/pick 31 pic.twitter.com/Ar3i1cV8qF — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 18, 2017

Heyward was asked this week prior to OTAs wrapping up if he sees younger guys on the roster and in the DL room attaching themselves to him as a veteran to learn from. Heyward responded that he doesn’t demand the younger guys on the roster to follow his lead, but rather that his door is always open and that he relishes the opportunity for a refresher course himself as a means of mentorship.

“It’s not like I’m trying to be ‘Mother Goose’ out here or anything,” Heyward said to the media on video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “You just try to be an open book and provide as much information as they want, and they can do with it as they want. These guys have worked their tails off in the offseason, and they come with the right questions… watching tape. And I appreciate that because it’s not only just me teaching them, it’s a refresher course for me.”

While Heyward recognizes the value in imparting his wisdom and experience on rookies and younger players in his position group, he doesn’t want to be a drill sergeant and demand that the other guys follow his lead. Rather, Heyward wants to embrace an “open door policy” where anyone can come to him with questions rather than having specific young guys go to him while others go to fellow DL Larry Ogunjobi, OLB T.J. Watt, etc,

Cameron Heyward sees the benefit of being the leader in the position room and giving advice to the other guys, but also knows that they are on their own path and have their own individual roles on the team while Heyward has his. The younger guys are putting in the work outside of the facility when it comes to lifting weights, practicing drills, and watching film, giving Heyward and the other veteran players a good baseline to expand on when it comes to helping the younger guys out. He also sees the benefit for himself as teaching the younger guys is a refresher course for him on techniques or concepts he may have learned years ago, but has the opportunity to brush up on it again.

The best leaders often take up the role of students themselves, and Cameron Heyward is committed to continual learning while in a mentorship role. He’s the ideal mentor you want in a position group, being willing to give wisdom and advice to others, but not forcing down his teammates’ throats either. The Steelers are fortunate to have veterans like Heyward on the team, and Heyward should continue to be an integral part in the development of guys like DeMarvin Leal and Keeanu Benton as the potential future of the Steelers DL.