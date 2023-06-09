Browns RB Nick Chubb To Honor Jim Brown, Who Endorsed Drafting Him: ‘I’m Definitely Playing For Him’

The Cleveland Browns organization was recently dealt a tremendous blow with the passing of NFL great Jim Brown. Widely regarded as the best running back ever to play football, and often even as the greatest player of all time, he continued to impact the franchise—even through a transition when the original organization uprooted—long after his nine-year career.

Indeed, he even had some input in this current Browns team. The organization sought out his input during the 2018 NFL Draft when they were high on running back Nick Chubb. As the story goes, Brown gave his emphatic approval after watching film the team sent over to him. They drafted Chubb, and he’s been the nucleus of their offense since then.

Not only did Brown enthusiastically endorse Chubb, he announced the selection when the Browns actually drafted him in the second round. That was just the beginning of a relationship between the two backs, which continues to leave a lasting impression on Chubb.

“The most impactful thing (I learned from him) is probably just stand for what you believe in”, he recently told the team’s website about Brown’s influence on him. “He was a strong man. He stood for a lot of things, and he was himself. I think that’s the biggest thing I take from him. Just always be true to yourself. I’m definitely playing for him from here on out”.

Jim Brown rushed for 12,312 yards in just 118 career games over nine seasons in Cleveland from 1957 through 1965 before retiring, scoring 106 touchdowns and averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He also added another 2499 receiving yards and 20 more touchdowns through the air. He led the league in rushing in all but one season, going to the Pro Bowl every year and named an All-Pro eight times. Brown was league MVP three times and won the national championship in 1964.

As for Chubb, he hasn’t done too bad for himself five years in. A four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, he has 6341 rushing yards with 48 touchdowns, along with another 990 receiving yards and four more touchdowns. He is routinely regarded as one of the top two or three running backs in the league today.

He told reporters that he’s always been told that Brown signed off on drafting him, but he never truly believed it until hearing from former Browns general manager Jim Dorsey after the legend’s passing, confirming that the story was true.

“Just hearing that, it was a blessing. He saw something in me, and it’s special”, he said.