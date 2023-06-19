Bleacher Report: C Mason Cole Named Among Pittsburgh’s Top Three Weaknesses Prior To Training Camp

With it being the dead of the offseason now that mandatory minicamps have concluded, multiple media outlets are examining NFL rosters to look for storylines like each team’s potential sleeper, breakout, and bust candidate ahead of the 2023 season.

Along with these superlatives is find each team’s “strengths and weaknesses” on the roster. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, one position that is giving fans some uneasiness is the ILB position given the names that they signed this offseason. Jake Rill of Bleacher Repot included ILB as one of Pittsburgh’s top three weaknesses on the roster heading into training camp along with CB which makes sense since the uncertainty surrounding the slot position. However, Rill’s third choice for Pittsburgh’s weaknesses on the roster can be seen as a tad controversial as he listed C, and more specifically, Mason Cole as a position that leaves a lot to be desired.

“Mason Cole signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season and then went on to start all 17 games for the team,” Rill said. “In his first year in Pittsburgh, the 27-year-old proved he can be serviceable at the position, but he isn’t a top-tier player at his position. And the Steelers could have looked for an upgrade this offseason. They didn’t add one, though, and there also isn’t much depth behind Cole at the position. If he gets hurt, Pittsburgh could be in some trouble and be forced to make a move. When looking across the Steelers’ offense, it’s clear center is one of the weaker positions for the unit.”

Mason Cole may not be a Jason Kelce or a Creed Humphrey at center for the Steelers, but he played well in his first season in Pittsburgh, recording a 67.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. According to their charting, Cole played 1,114 snaps and was penalized only once while allowing two sacks on the season. While Pittsburgh has become accustomed to Hall of Famers like Mike Webster, Dermontti Dawson, and Maurkice Pouncey playing at the pivot, Cole did more than hold his own last season and should be firmly entrenched as this team’s starting center in 2023.

Centers work 1v1 more often in Pat Meyer's system. And especially with James Daniels sliding to Maxx Crosby, Mason Cole was often working alone. Held up well. Put Raiders' interior line into the ground with snatch/traps. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/wVXFr8eBSs — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 28, 2022

Still, Rill has a point when talking about the depth behind Cole who played banged up last season and has missed time throughout his NFL career. Still, Pittsburgh has added plenty of depth this offseason with OL Coach Pat Meyer suggesting four or five guys on the roster can handle backup center duties including Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Kendrick Green, Spencer Anderson, and Ryan McCollum.

While it may not be ideal to move Daniels from RG to C if Mason Cole were to go down with injury, Pittsburgh is currently sitting with a wealth of depth at OG with Isaac Seumalo, Kevin Dotson, and Nate Herbig all capable starters along with Daniels. Ideally, Herbig could step in and snap if needed, but Pittsburgh could also have one of the other three options on the depth chart rise up the ranks during the preseason and claim the job.

Backup center may be a mystery for now, but the starting spot should be secure with Cole. While C is a worthy nomination for one of Pittsburgh’s biggest weaknesses, other positions like RT, SS, and NT also could be argued as well along with ILB and slot CB as mentioned above.