Bengals Very Impressed With Rookie S Jordan Battle: ‘Can’t Stress How Good Of An Understanding He Has’

The Pittsburgh Steelers quite arguably could have used a safety during the 2023 NFL Draft—at least, a safety candidate who could viably develop into a long-term starter. While they lost Terrell Edmunds in the offseason, they retained Damontae Kazee and signed Keanu Neal in free agency.

And they passed on the rookie class. The Cincinnati Bengals, who lost both of their starting safeties, did not. The defending AFC North champions added Nick Scott in free agency, but third-round rookie Jordan Battle is making the case early for a starting job. The Alabama product has been impressing the veterans with his knowledge of the game and communication.

“He’s going to be a guy that can contribute right away. It’s pretty evident he’s there mentally. He understands concepts and everything like that and he’s physical enough”, Scott, who is still recovering from offseason surgery, told the team’s website. “I can’t stress enough how good of an understanding he has of the things going on”.

That’s pretty high praise, but Pittsburgh knows as well as any team in the league that Alabama can turn out some great and intelligent safeties. They already have their own in Minkah Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro over the past four seasons.

Battle played 52 games for the Crimson Tide over the past four years, registering 252 tackles with six interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. Now, Fitzpatrick played one season fewer and intercepted three more passes, returning four for touchdowns, but Battle’s numbers are nothing to scoff at.

But can he step into a starting role right away as the Bengals look to replace both Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell in the same offseason? The Baltimore Ravens looked to clean house last year, signing a starter in free agency and then drafting Kyle Hamilton in the first round, though the rookie did not start at safety just yet, finding other roles and still seeing plenty of playing time.

As for Scott, who beat the Bengals in the 2021 Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, he only has one full season of starting experience under his belt, coming last year. He recorded 86 tackles with two interceptions and five passes defensed. Cincinnati signed him to a three-year, $12 million deal.

But it’s Scott’s spot Battle is lining up in right now, because the Bengals are expected to start Dax Hill at the other safety spot. Last year’s first-round draft pick, he is one of the reasons they were not pressed about losing their starters.

So Battle could actually be looking to wrest the starting job away from Scott, but chances are all three of them will get on the field. Hill is capable of playing at different positions, so they can deploy some dime personnel with three safeties. But first the rookie out of Alabama has to prove he belongs. So far, he’s got a good early grasp of the mental aspects. But it’s not even training camp yet, so we’ll see.