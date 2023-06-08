Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

Sean Lowe:

What’s your stat expectation for Kenny Pickett this year?

I’m thinking 22 pass tds, 3 rushing tds, 8 interceptions, 2900 yards.

Alex: Good question. I usually do stat predictions right before the season. That generally sounds right. I think I’d take that, at least. If he can be under ten INTs with 20+ TDs, I’m happy overall probably. The yards seem a little bit light though but it would depend on his attempts. 21 touchdowns, nine INTs with 3200 yards is sorta the range I’m thinking but I’ll spend more time on it later this year.

David Levesque:

Hello Alex,

How does Keanu Neal compare to Terrell Edmunds in terms of a Box Safety? Is he an upgrade over Edmunds

Alex: He’s a downgrade. He’s cut from a similar cloth in terms of being a box safety. Neal is probably a bigger hitter. But not as athletic and won’t function in space like Edmunds, who wasn’t that great at it in the first place. Neal is more limited. But he can play in the box, a dime-backer type of role that Edmunds had later in the year and that’s why he was signed.