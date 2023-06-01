Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

BananasFoster:

Question for ya- with the great draft and the above average FA signings, you cant say this team lacks talent. If they disappoint this year (miss playoffs), do you think AR2 asks OK and AW in private- “Think I should move on from MT, think we need a younger offensive-minded HC?”

Also let’s say the offense is stagnant to the bye, could MC be shown the door during the season?

Alex: Nah, I don’t think that’s something he even thinks about, much less discusses in conversation with anyone else. I don’t think Rooney swings in the wind like that, following the crowd. He’s sticking by Mike Tomlin. Tomlin will stop being the Steelers’ head coach whenever he chooses to. Just like Chuck Noll. Just like Bill Cowher.

Could Canada be fired mid-season? It’s possible. The early bye probably makes it a little less realistic. But the odds are still well below 50% just given the fact it’s not something Pittsburgh really ever does.

Fasterwilly:

Hey Alex,

Are you more confident in Canada now then you were at the end of the season? Can an OC improve? It will feel like a somewhat wasted season if we end the year looking forward to a new OC if the offense was lackluster again.

Alex: Not really. I’m not saying it’s going to be miserable again but I all care about are results. Not confidence. No excuses for him. Like I wrote right after it was confirmed Canada would return, it’s time for him to land the plane. Put up or shut up and be shown the door. That’s how this season should go.

David Levesque:

Hey Alex,

How does Nick Herbig game and style compare to that of Josh Uche coming our, who I believe you were high on? Can Nick herbig win the same way as uche did as he develops his game?

Thanks,

David

Alex: Hey David! It’s been awhile since I’ve thought about Uche. They’re somewhat similar. Undersized, high-energy, good athletes. Uche I think had better burst and better bend around the corner, though Herbig isn’t deficient in those areas. I did like Uche. I can’t remember if that was more Pittsburgh or more just general NFL. Uche was a lot longer though, 33 5/8 inch arms. And that’ my hangup with Herbig.

If Herbig wants to model his game after anyone in the NFL, it’s Kyle Van Noy. That’s the best comparison I can give to Herbig.

WeWantDaTruth: Hey Alex. Is Kwon Alexander still a potential LB for the Steelers? If so, would he be a starter or role player?

Alex: He’s still a free agent. Usually when these guys come and leave, it’s a contract issue. I’d think he would sign to start, he’s not really ever been a ST’er like he’d be as a #3 but it would partially depend on the amount in the deal.