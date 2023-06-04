A Tight AFC North Race Threatens Steelers 34-Year Record

We hear on a yearly basis, especially around November, that the Pittsburgh Steelers have never had a losing season in 16 years under head coach Mike Tomlin. Some in the fanbase loath that statement while others use it as a base to defend, well, the standard of the franchise. After all, a winning record means playoff opportunity is at the very least, within reach.
While that argument will continue to permeate for as long as the Steelers fall short of the much loftier standard of competing for championships, the situation does lend itself to another wildly impressive streak in franchise history. As pointed out by ESPN New England Patriots reporter Mike Reiss, the Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold the NFL’s longest active streak of avoiding a last-place finish its division at 34 years. For comparison, the Patriots have the second-longest streak at 22 years.
It’s worth pointing out, the last time the Steelers had a losing record in 2003, the Cleveland Browns finished one game below at 5-11. The Steelers have finished fourth in the division within that 34-year time span, but that was in a six-team AFC Central in 1999, again with a 6-10 record. Those are the only 10-loss seasons for the franchise since 1988.
Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk suggested that both of these streaks are in danger of being wiped away at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
“In the AFC North, it’s hard to figure where the Steelers fall in relation to the Browns,” Florio wrote in his column Sunday morning. “Both are perceived as being a cut below the Bengals and Ravens.”
Florio, for better or worse, is right on the perception of the division’s pecking order. The Ravens had yet another stellar offseason and have a healthy and well-paid Lamar Jackson back in the building. The Bengals are an offensive juggernaut that will be Super Bowl contenders for as long as Joe Burrow is wearing black and orange stripes. The Browns are, well, the Browns. Sure, Deshaun Watson will have his first opportunity at a full season in over two years, but in comparison to the Steelers, the differential between roster talent and projection is slight. As for Pittsburgh, a young unproven roster is right to be questioned for its potential finish in the upcoming season.
Still, things are tighter across the division than many like to believe. The entire division was split at 3-3 last year as each series between the four teams was split evenly. The Ravens and Bengals are better on paper, but the games are played for a reason. Each team is expected to improve, though no one team is expected to make such a drastic leap as to believe it can be head and shoulders above the rest. While each series being evenly split again in 2023 is highly unlikely, it’s not unreasonable to believe that it’s less likely than any team sweeping the division.
The Steelers specific improvements should put them in a comfortable position to avoid last place. Kenny Pickett finished his rookie season on a hot streak and now has a full season to prepare as the unquestioned starter. The offensive line also finished strong, but was vastly improved with the additions of Broderick Jones in the first round and Isaac Seumalo in free agency. Those factors help the continued development of exciting young skill players like Pat Freiermuth, Najee Harris and George Pickens.
On the defensive side, a top-10 unit (in points) is revamped at cornerback and inside linebacker. If those rearrangements play a step above their predecessors, which they certainly reasonably could, the defense will continue to make life difficult for the talented AFC North quarterbacks.
In respect to the 1988 Chuck Knoll-coached Steelers that finished in last place of the AFC Central division with a 5-11 record, this year’s Steelers team boasts much more promise on paper. Bubby Brister was the quarterback. He threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns, though he added six scores on the ground – three more than any running back. The duo of Merril Hoge and Warren Williams only rushed for just over 1,100 yards. Hoge had just as many receptions as Louis Lipps, 50, who fell just short of 1,000 yards. Rod Woodson and Greg Lloyd were the big-name defenders on a defense that finished 28th in the league. There were only 28 teams in the NFL in 1988.
It’s beyond fair to assume the 2023 Steelers, so long as health doesn’t become an issue, are much better than that lineup. It’s the stacked talent of arguably the best division in the best conference in the league that is weighing against Pittsburgh’s 34-year streak. Regardless, two 15+ year coaching tenures have survived this streak. As Tomlin says, “the standard is the standard” – and last isn’t the standard. But when second place is just as likely as last place, the stakes of each game are raised significantly.
Much like the Patriots, while the odds seem the starkest in decades, as Florio points out, both teams have two of the best three or four coaches in the NFL. In other words, finishing last won’t mean either team is vying for a top-5 pick. It may frustrate a certain sect of the fanbase, but if the Steelers do finish last, it could still be with a winning record.