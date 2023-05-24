‘We Gotta Put It On Wax’: Patrick Peterson Loves What Steelers Are Doing With Roster This Offseason

Excitement has been high outside of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ organization this offseason due to the number of savvy moves that GM Omar Khan, assistant GM Andy Weidl and head coach Mike Tomlin have made in free agency and in the NFL Draft.

That excitement is high inside the locker room too, especially from some of the new guys stepping into the fold.

One such player that is excited about the roster and what moves have been made is veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson, who was ironically the first domino that fell in the offseason as the Steelers signed him after losing Cameron Sutton in free agency to the Detroit Lions. Once Peterson was signed, things really kicked off for the Steelers in the offseason.

Speaking one-on-one with 102.5 WDVE’s Mike Prisuta for a two-minute drill segment, Peterson said that the excitement is high and that he loves what the Steelers have done this offseason, but now it’s about putting it “on wax” in 2023, which means — based on my very scientific internet research — putting it on record where it matters most: in the win column.

“Oh yeah. Like I said, I’ve been around the block a couple times and I love what Coach Tomlin is doing with the team,” Peterson stated to Prisuta, according to audio via the 102.5 WDVE YouTube page. “I love the personnel that we have. Now we just gotta go put it on wax.”

On paper, the Steelers look pretty darn solid overall.

Defensively, with Peterson in the fold the Steelers have a bunch of big-name star power that are playing some of the best football of their careers. Team captain and perennial All Pro Cameron Heyward is coming off of his second straight 10+ sack season, while 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is fully healthy now after a partially torn pectoral muscle early in 2022 that derailed his season. Watt, to his credit though, closed the 2022 season strong after returning in Week 10 from the injury and appears poised for a big season ahead, assuming he doesn’t fall into any pools again in the near future.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remains one of the league’s best safeties and is quickly pushing himself into the face of the franchise discussion on the defensive side of the ball. Then there’s Alex Highsmith, coming off of a career season with 14.5 sacks opposite Watt, not to mention the rebuilt inside linebacker room with veterans Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb.

Offensively, things are set to revolve around the run game again as the Steelers shored up the offensive line with the additions of Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in free agency, and the selection of Broderick Jones in the first round, seemingly leaning into that bully-ball mentality with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the backfield.

Receiver is set with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Allen Robinson catching passes from second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, who looks to take that substantial second season leap at the position, while tight end Pat Freiermuth is quickly becoming one of the best tight ends in football.

Outside of some depth concerns at slot corner, outside linebacker, inside linebacker and running back, the roster really doesn’t have many — if any — holes. That’s a great cause for excitement overall.

The Steelers will compete in a loaded AFC North and AFC in general, but excitement inside and outside of the facility is high, thanks to the job that Khan, Weidl and Tomlin have done this offseason. Now, we’ll see how it plays out on the field.