Watch: Tre Norwood Must Improve His Tackling To Keep Steelers’ Roster Spot

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers’ FS Tre Norwood and the step back he took as a sophomore in 2022. His eleven missed tackles led the team and it’s a number he can’t replicate if he wants to carve out an NFL career. Today, we look at some of those misses and the root cause of his problem.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.