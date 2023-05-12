Watch: The Depot 180 — May 12 — Episode 320

Episode 320 — May 12, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I discuss some details of the Steelers’ 2023 schedule, including a home opener for the first time in many years. I also talk about rookie minicamp and some of the tryout players who are candidates to be signed to the 90-man offseason roster.

