Watch: T.J. Watt Thankfully Avoids Injury In Pool Fall

Pittsburgh Steelers fans can breathe a sigh of relief over T.J. Watt avoiding what could’ve been a serious injury at his home. On Thursday, Watt tweeted this clip of himself slipping and falling while standing on the ledge of his pool, plunging into the water. Thankfully, he tweeted he was unharmed.

Take a look.

Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home.. (I am completely ok 😂) pic.twitter.com/IiXt5xQmsh — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) May 18, 2023

You can see Watt standing on the lip of the pool before losing his balance, slipping, and falling in. As Dave Bryan joked, though Steelers fans may view him as Football Jesus, it turns out he can’t walk on water.

Like a good big brother does, J.J. Watt had a little fun at his younger brother’s expense.

This is the most “TJ” video I’ve ever seen in my entire life. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ (at least this explains why you were late to clean mine today) https://t.co/ix79nbo3is — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2023

Watt has battled enough injuries over the last two seasons. In 2022, he suffered the most severe injury of his NFL career, partially tearing his pectoral muscle in Week One of the regular season. He didn’t return until Week 10 following the Steelers’ bye week. Watt has also suffered groin, hip, knee, and rib injuries over the past two years.

Over his six-year NFL career, Watt has made five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, tied the single-season sack record, and is likely to set Pittsburgh’s career mark during the 2023 season. He’s just 3.5 away from breaking James Harrison’s all-time mark, though he’s competing with Cam Heyward to be the first man there.

All’s well that ends well and Watt will be good to go for the team’s OTAs that kick off on Tuesday. But seriously, T.J, just go hire a guy. You can definitely afford it.