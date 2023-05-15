The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Rookie Minicamp Recap, Master Teague III Roster Chances, Big Empty Offense, & More

Season 13, Episode 130 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell wanting to get in the boxing with a former NFL player. We obviously have an idea of who that player is, and we discuss if we would pay to see such a fight.

The Steelers 2023 rookie minicamp took place over the weekend, so Alex and I give a quick update on that event based on what little information surfaced from it. We also talk about a rookie undrafted free agent running back the team signed coming out of that camp.

The Steelers signed four members of the team’s 2023 draft class over the weekend, so we discuss that news. We also talk about how more moves are on the horizon.

Rookie offensive lineman Spencer Anderson has position flexibility that might come in handy, so we discuss him for a little bit. We also talk about roster chances of running back Master Teague III, who was one of just five first-year players that took part in the Steelers rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Alex recently wrote about the Steelers potentially using a big empty offensive scheme some in 2023 so we recap his thoughts on that topic later in this show as well.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

