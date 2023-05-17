The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Recent Transactions, Rudolph Return, Witherspoon Release, Alexander Visit, & More

Season 13, Episode 131 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about some recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers that have been made official by the team. Those include the claiming of defensive lineman Manny Jones off waivers and defensive lineman Renell Wren being placed on the Reserve/Injured list.

The Steelers are reportedly expected to sign a few players to their offseason roster ahead of the team’s first OTA practice next week. That list should include quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver Hakeem Butler, just to name a few. We talk about the surprise expected return of Rudolph and what that might mean when it comes to the quarterback room. We also discuss if the return of Rudolph means anything when it comes to quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

As for Butler’s expected addition, we talk about his career to date and his roster chances. We also discuss the other XFL player, cornerback Luq Barcoo, the Steelers are expected to officially sign in the coming days.

Free agent inside linebacker Kwon Alexander reportedly visited Pittsburgh this past week so Alex and I discuss his situation and the kind of player that he is at this point of his NFL career.

Late in this show, the news breaks that the Steelers will be releasing veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, so we discuss that expected transaction fully.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

