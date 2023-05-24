The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Recent Transactions, Golden Visiting, OTAs Underway, Player Comments, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 134 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers that have occurred since the Monday show. One of the players waived was running back Master Teague III so we discuss that topic and also look at the depth chart at that position.

The Steelers will reportedly have free agent outside linebacker Markus Golden in for a visit on Wednesday so you can bet Alex and I address that news. We also discuss other areas on the roster that could use filling with the team currently sitting at 87 active players.

The Steelers 2023 OTAs got underway on Tuesday so Alex and I address that topic by first going over several things that stood out to us on Tuesday. We also discuss several comments made on Tuesday by several Steelers players. We spend a lot of time focusing on things quarterback Kenny Pickett said. We also discuss what the tackle rotation might look like this summer when it comes to Dan Moore Jr. and rookie Broderick Jones.

Will tight end Pat Freiermuth be used differently this season? We discuss that topic and also talk more about the Steelers lack of YAC in 2022 and how that really needs to improve in 2023 when it comes to the offense.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

