Season 13, Episode 133 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent interview of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast that dropped on Sunday night.

We obviously spend a lot of time talking about the comments made by former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on his initial feelings that he hoped Pickett wouldn’t succeed right after the team drafted him.

Alex and I dive deeper into other great talking points to come out of the Pickett interview on the Roethlisberger podcast and there are a lot of those to run through.

The new contract details for two other Steelers quarterbacks, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, are now out, so Alex and I make sure to go over those financials. We also speculate some about the negotiation process with both of those quarterbacks.

Will it be hard for the Steelers to get outside linebacker Alex Highsmith signed to a contract extension this summer? Alex and I debate that topic a little. Alex and I also look ahead to the start of the Steelers 2023 OTA sessions this week and go over key things we’ll be looking for.

Alex recently compiled an offseason report for Steelers general manager Omar Khan that we go over later in this podcast. We also make sure to go over the Steelers current salary cap situation later in this show.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers OTA Outlook, Pickett Interview With Roethlisberger, Khan Report Card, & Much More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2023-may-22-episode-1721

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 133 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n