Season 13, Episode 136 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent comments made by former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell during his ‘Steel Here’ appearance.

Bell gave us quite a bit to chew on during that interview, so we go through all the main talking points. We also discuss the possibility of him retiring as a member of the Steelers down the road.

The Steelers will reportedly look at another long snapper this coming week, so Alex and I discuss that news. We also talk about who has the best shot at being the Steelers returner in 2023 with wide receiver Calvin Austin III seemingly healthy again.

Former Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak wants to return to the NFL coaching circles in 2024 so Alex and I make sure to address that topic in this show. Might he land back in Pittsburgh?

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had his vehicle stolen last week so we spend a few minutes discussing that news during this show as well.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Interest In XFL LS, Le’Veon Bell Recent Comments, Mike Munchak Comments, & Much More

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4CCQJblbnJpsLQXeMX3KZ4?si=a14935dc3f8e4d28

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 136 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n