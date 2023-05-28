The Athletic: ‘No Excuse’ If Pittsburgh’s Run Game Struggles After Offensive Line Additions

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest goals this offseason was improving their offensive line, and with the additions of Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in free agency and Broderick Jones and Spencer Anderson through the draft, they certainly accomplished that goal. The improvements to the offensive line were Mike Sando’s favorite moves the Steelers made this offseason, writing in The Athletic that it makes sense with Kenny Pickett’s trajectory.

“Committing to upgrade the offensive front made sense with Kenny Pickett’s trajectory in the balance. The additions of veteran guard Isaac Seumalo, first-round left tackle Broderick Jones and massive third-round tight end Darnell Washington change the Steelers up front. There is now no excuse if the run game falters,” Sando wrote.

The moves were under the category of “Getting Needed Help For Veteran QBs,” and while Pickett is obviously helped by an improved offensive line, the run game should be the biggest beneficiary of the additions. Pittsburgh pivoted to a run-heavy attack in the second half of the season last year and found success, going 6-2 after the bye week and winning games by controlling possession and playing good defense. With the additions to the offensive line, that’s the way Pittsburgh is going to look to play again.

That means the run game has to step up much like it did last season. As Sando wrote, there’s no excuse anymore. In Najee Harris’ rookie season and last year, you could point to the offensive line as a group potentially holding him back (although last year his foot injury was more of a hindrance). This year, there’s no excuse for Harris or Jaylen Warren, as the offensive line is built with a bunch of dudes who are maulers in the run game. Harris should improve from his career 3.9 yards per carry this year, and the Steelers should be able to win games by running the ball, killing clock and getting stops.

That doesn’t mean Pickett isn’t going to take a step forward though, either. Ideally, he gets an expanded playbook and the receiver route trees are expanded to allow for more yards after the catch and potentially more explosive plays. Pickett has a cadre of weapons between Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Pat Freiermuth and Calvin Austin III, and that doesn’t even factor in for the potential of Darnell Washington becoming a receiving threat (although that isn’t as likely to happen during his rookie season). Pickett showed he can win games in the clutch last season, and if he keeps his turnovers down as he did in the second half of last season, the passing offense should be solid. Even if the run game might be the primary focus, Pickett is going to have to make plays, and with a full year of development, new weapons and an improved offensive line, he should be able to make it happen.

This year’s Steelers offense doesn’t have that clear weakness that they’ve had in the past. It’s time for this offense to take the next step, and if it can’t, then changes will be coming. This should be a playoff team in 2023.