Steelers Sign 7th Round Pick CB Cory Trice Jr. To Four-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp will get underway on Friday and already the team is starting to come terms with members of their 2023 draft class.

According to Aaron Wilson on Thursday night, Steelers cornerback Cory Trice Jr, the first of two seven round selections the team had this year, has now signed his rookie contract.

Trice, who played his college football at Purdue, signed a four year contract that should total out at around $3,924,436 and include a signing bonus of around $84,436, according to Over the Cap estimates.

Trice will have base salaries in his rookie contract of $750,000, $915,000, $1,030,000 and $1,145,000. His cap charge for 2023 should come in at around $771,109. Only the 2023 prorated portion of Trice’s signing bonus will impact the Rule of 51 cap number as it sits right now. That impact should be just roughly $21,109.

Many believed that Trice would go much higher in this year’s draft and that the Steelers got a real steal with him at 241st overall. For his college career, Trice recorded 106 tackles and picked off five passes while breaking up 15 more.

A good number of the remaining unsigned members of the Steelers 2023 draft class should ink their four-year rookie deals by Sunday night.