Steelers Sign 4th-Round Pick LB Nick Herbig, 7th-Round Pick OL Spencer Anderson To Four-Year Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed 2023 fourth-round pick and Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig and seventh-round selection Maryland OL Spencer Anderson to their rookie contracts, the team announced Friday.

We have signed LB Nick Herbig and OL Spencer Anderson. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/k6jkXhVoMG pic.twitter.com/qUmVFCNVb3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

The news follows the team’s announcement that it signed seventh-round CB Cory Trice Jr. and third round pick TE Darnell Washington to their rookie deals earlier today.

Herbig was taken 132nd overall in this year’s draft. Pittsburgh acquired the selection from the Carolina Panthers after trading down in the third round, sending pick #80 to the Panthers for #93 and #132.

The four-year contract that Herbig signed should total out at around $4,512,920 and include a signing bonus of around $672,920. His 2023 salary cap charge should be right around $918,230. Herbig’s base salaries four all four years should be the minimum.

An energetic edge rusher in college, Herbig was highly productive. He finished his Badgers career with 134 tackles (36 for a loss) with 21 sacks and four forced fumbles. His 2022 season was his best one, ending it with a career-high 15.5 TFL and 11 sacks.

At the NFL Combine, Herbig weighed in at 6021, 240 pounds though length is a concern for him to stay on the edge with 31 1/4-inch arms. There, he ran a 4.65 with 25 reps on the bench press. At his Pro Day, he posted a 34-inch vertical and 7.25 three-cone time.

Herbig is the younger brother of OG Nate Herbig, signed by the Steelers early in free agency. Pittsburgh announced Nick as an outside linebacker but GMs Omar Khan and Andy Weidl have floated the possibility of him playing inside linebacker, too. Regardless of what he’s called, he should make an immediate impact on special teams as a potential four-phase player.

Anderson was the team’s final selection of the draft, taken 251st overall. Chosen for his versatility, Anderson has experience at all five spots and will use his ability to play up and down the line to compete for a roster spot at the end of the team’s 53-man roster. Over his college career, he started 12 games at right guard, 11 at right tackle, five at center, and four at left tackle while also seeing a little bit of action at left guard.

An East-West Shrine Bowl attendee, Anderson was not invited to this year’s Combine. At his Pro Day, he measured in at 6050, 309 pounds with 32 1/8-inch arms, running a 5.18 40 and putting up an impressive 29 reps on the bench. He was projected to be a 7th-round pick or UDFA so the Steelers getting him with one of the draft’s final picks met expectations.

His main competition will be the likes of Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, and Ryan McCollum along the interior offensive line. Dotson is entering the final year of his rookie deal and a candidate to be traded later this year while Green’s time in Pittsburgh is running out. McCollum spent all of last season on the practice squad but offers size and center/guard experience.

Anderson will wear #74 this summer for the Steelers. His contract should total out at around $3,917,780 and include a signing bonus of $77,780. His 2023 salary cap charge should be around $769,445. Anderson’s base salaries for all four years should be the minimum.

Check out the scouting reports on both players below.