Steelers Release Trio Of Players, Sign Rookie Minicamp Tryout LB

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a trio of players Monday, including running back Master Teague III and linebacker Tae Crowder, freeing up space on the 90-man off-season roster, while also announcing the signing of rookie minicamp tryout linebacker Toby Ndukwe.

Along with Teague and Crowder, the Steelers also released linebacker Emeke Egbule.

Teague appeared to be in line for a good shot at cracking the 53-man roster as a third or fourth running back behind the likes of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh. Signed last summer during training camp, Teague had a strong showing in the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks before being injured and later being released.

Later that season, Teague was signed to the practice squad in November and signed a futures contract with the Steelers.

Crowder was added to the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh in late December after being signed off of the New York Giants’ practice squad, while Egbule was signed to the practice squad on December 7 and later signed a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers.

The signing of Ndukwe comes after the Sam Houston State and SMU linebacker participated in the Steelers’ three-day rookie minicamp May 21-23 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. In eight games in 2022 at Sam Houston State, he registered 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, half a sack, one interception, five quarterback hits and two pass breakups.

Ndukwe checks in at 6012, 237 pounds and has 33 3/4-inch arms, ran a 4.73 40 and recorded a 36-inch vertical at his Pro Day, while also recording a 10’6″ broad and put up 28 reps on the bench.

Prior to his time at Sam Houston State, Ndukwe spent four seasons at SMU, playing in 43 games with the Mustangs, recording 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.