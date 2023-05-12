Steelers Open As Week One Underdogs To 49ers

Just moments after the 2023 NFL schedule was officially announced, oddsmakers already have early lines out for the game. Though they’re surely to shift over time, the Pittsburgh Steelers are opening up as Week One underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers. Hey, at least they’re home.

According to Draft Kings, Pittsburgh are three point home dogs to San Francisco to open up the year on Sunday, September 10th.

The over/under for the game is set at 42.5.

It’s not a shock to see Pittsburgh start off as an underdog. San Francisco is coming off a 13-4 season and NFC Championship appearance before being blown out against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which the 49ers ran out of healthy quarterbacks.

San Francisco boasts one of the league’s best defenses that got better in free agency when they signed ex-Steelers’ DT Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal. In 2022, the 49ers’ finished first in points allowed, yards allowed, tied for the league-lead in interceptions (with Pittsburgh) while finishing second in yards per carry allowed.

The 49ers have a big question mark at quarterback that’ll be worth tracking throughout the summer. Brock Purdy suffered a severe elbow injury in the Championship loss to the Eagles, leaving his status uncertain for Week One. Recently, 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic Purdy would be cleared in training camp but his status for the season opener is unclear. If Purdy isn’t able to go, the team will have to choose between Sam Darnold and former third overall pick Trey Lance. Darnold lost to the Steelers last season as a member of the Carolina Panthers while Lance’s 2022 ankle injury opened the door for Purdy to become the starter.

Pittsburgh is playing their first Week One home game since 2014, breaking the NFL’s longest active streak. 2023 will also mark the first time the Steelers have had their first two games at home since the 1997 season. Pittsburgh will host Cleveland Week Two, a primetime Monday night contest.