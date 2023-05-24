Steelers OLB T.J. Watt In Attendance At OTAs After Missing First Day

Put the pitchforks away and stop overreacting.

T.J. Watt is at Organized Team Activities Wednesday.

One day after missing the first voluntary session of OTAS for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Watt showed up to practice Wednesday, according to video via a tweet from Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

Watt really doesn’t need the work in OTAs, considering he’s always done a good job of getting himself ready for the season. But it is good to see the Steelers’ star in attendance with the rest of the team, getting back to work on the South Side.

That said, he’s also dealt with a number of injuries the last two years, so he should consider taking it easy in the early going.

In 2022, Watt suffered the most severe injury of his NFL career, partially tearing his pectoral muscle in Week One of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals. He didn’t return until Week 10 following the Steelers’ bye week, providing a boost in his return. However, the seven missed games were critical for the Steelers, who were 1-6 without Watt last season.

Watt has also suffered groin, hip, knee, and rib injuries over the past two years, making quite the long list of ailments.

When on the field though and healthy, he’s been simply dominant. Over his six-year NFL career, Watt has made five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, tied the NFL single-season sack record, and is likely to set Pittsburgh’s career mark during the 2023 season, likely very early on, too.