Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi Buys His Parents Their Dream Home

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi gave back to his family recently, giving them their dream home. In a recent Instagram post, Ogunjobi announced that he bought his parents a new home and thanked them for all they did in his life growing up to provide for him and his sister.

In the caption of the Instagram post Ogunjobi wrote:

“To the man and woman, that gave me and my sister the world; and asked for nothing in return. Here’s a token of my appreciation! You two are more than deserving! Love you with everything I got. Congratulations, this is for you! 🤞🏾”

This is just one part in what has been a big offseason for Ogunjobi. Earlier this offseason he re-signed in Pittsburgh for a huge three-year, $28.75 million contract. Now he has bought his family their dream home, something that he said was his dream since childhood.

In a video posted by McCray Properties , Ogunjobi explained why this was such a big deal for him to finally be able to buy his parents a home.

“My parents have lived in the same crib for about 25 years they’ve been in the same home,” said Ogunjobi. “Not once have they ever complained, they’ve never griped. And for me this is a big deal just because when you’re able to do something for someone or your mom and dad, people who’ve done so much for you, and have never asked for anything, I think it’s super special.”

Buying his parents their dream home must mean so much for Ogunjobi and the fact he got to surprise them with it is even better. Later on in that video, Ogunjobi said that his parents thought he was in Pittsburgh for OTAs so the new house was something they never saw coming.

Ogunjobi was a huge signing for Pittsburgh last season and helped shore up the team’s porous run defense from 2021. While he did not have great sack numbers, his presence in the run defense was clearly evident and was a big reason why he was re-signed this offseason. At only 28, if he can stay healthy Ogunjobi likely will be able to provide great value for Pittsburgh throughout this contract as he will be a big part of a defensive that is expected to dominate.

A big congratulations to Larry Ogunjobi for being able to fulfill a lifelong dream of being able to buy his parents a home.