Article

Steelers 2023 Transaction Tracker (Updated May 17)

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been quite busy this offseason. As expected, they have performed a good number of transactions while constructing their roster for the upcoming summer. Transactions made by the Steelers thus far have included futures signings and re-signings. With it now being the beginning of May, it’s time to track and recap all that has transpired transaction-wise for the Steelers this offseason. These include the players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and players signed as undrafted free agents.

Every transaction performed this offseason by the Steelers is listed below by date. Each is also linked to the corresponding post on our site if you would like to refresh your memory on each.

 DATE TRANSACTION
17-May Signed cornerback Luq Barcoo to a one-year contract
17-May Signed wide receiver Hakeem Butler to a one-year contract
17-May Re-signed quarterback Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract
17-May Claimed defensive lineman Manny Jones off waivers
17-May Terminated the contract of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon
16-May Placed defensive lineman Renell Wren on the Reserve/Injured list
15-May Signed running back Alfonzo Graham to a three-year contract
12-May Signed tight end Darnell Washington to a four-year contract
12-May Signed outside linebacker Nick Herbig to a four-year contract
12-May Signed guard Spencer Anderson to a four-year contract
12-May Signed cornerback Cory Trice Jr. to a four-year contract
10-May Terminated the contract of cornerback Arthur Maulet
30-Apr Signed undrafted outside linebacker David Perales to a three-year contract
30-Apr Signed undrafted defensive end James Nyamwaya to a three-year contract
30-Apr Signed undrafted center Trevor Downing to a three-year contract
30-Apr Signed undrafted wide receiver Jordan Byrd to a three-year contract
30-Apr Signed undrafted fullback Monte Pottebaum to a three-year contract
30-Apr Signed undrafted quarterback Tanner Morgan to a three-year contract
30-Apr Signed undrafted kicker B.T. Potter to a three-year contract
29-Apr Selected G Spencer Anderson in the seventh of the 2023 NFL Draft
29-Apr Selected CB Corey Trice Jr. in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft
29-Apr Selected OLB Nick Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft
28-Apr Selected TE Darnell Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft
28-Apr Selected DT Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft
28-Apr Selected CB Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft
27-Apr Selected T Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
29-Apr Signed cornerback Chandon Sullivan to a one-year contract
24-Apr Re-signed wide receiver Miles Boykin to a one-year contract
18-Apr Traded for wide receiver Allen Robinson II
14-Apr Claimed punter Braden Mann off waivers
12-Apr Waived outside linebacker Jamir Jones
10-Apr Signed defensive tackle Armon Watts to a one-year contract
10-Apr Signed defensive tackle Armon Watts to a one-year contract
30-Mar Signed defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract
30-Mar Signed safety Keanu Neal to a two-year contract
25-Mar Re-signed tight end Zach Gentry to a one-year contract
24-Mar Signed tackle Le’Raven Clark to a one-year contract
21-Mar Re-signed cornerback James Pierre to a one-year contract
18-Mar Signed guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year-contract
16-Mar Signed inside linebacker Elandon Roberts to a two-year contract
15-Mar Signed inside linebacker Cole Holcomb to a three-year contract
14-Mar Re-signed safety Damontae Kazee to a two-year contract
14-Mar Signed guard Nate Herbig to a two-year contract
13-Mar Signed cornerback Patrick Peterson to a two-year contract
10-Mar Waived defensive back Carlins Platel
10-Mar Terminated the contract of CB William Jackson III
27-Feb Re-signed outside linebacker Jamir Jones to a one-year contract
22-Feb Re-signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract
24-Jan Signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed wide receiver Dan Chisena to a Reserve/Future contract
18-Jan Re-signed wide receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year contract
12-Jan Signed running back Anthony McFarland Jr. to a Reserve/Future contract
12-Jan Signed linebacker Chapelle Russell to a Reserve/Future contract
12-Jan Signed defensive tackle Renell Wren to a Reserve/Future contract
11-Jan Signed wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to a Reserve/Future contract
11-Jan Signed cornerback Madre Harper to a Reserve/Future contract
11-Jan Signed safety Kenny Robinson to a Reserve/Future contract
11-Jan Signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed tight end Rodney Williams to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed wide receiver Cody White to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed running back Master Teague to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed safety Scott Nelson to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed center Ryan McCollum to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed running back Jason Huntley to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed offensive lineman William Dunkle to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed cornerback Duke Dawson to a Reserve/Future contract

 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!